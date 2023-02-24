Family of 5-year-old who found gun, fatally shot himself speaks out

Instead of planning activities to do with her son this weekend, Cassandra Castro is planning his funeral.

"We are supposed to go before our children. Not the other way around," said Cassandra.

According to Milwaukee police, five-year-old Elijo Gonzalez died Tuesday night after he found a gun and accidentally shot himself inside a home near 29th and National.

"I have so many questions, and I know I'll never probably get a straight answer," said Cassandra. "I have to be strong for my daughter who saw the whole situation."

Elijo's aunt, Raquel, and sister, Alleyah, say he was your typical five-year-old. He was funny, loved to make you laugh, and had a smile that could brighten up your day.

"He was very silly, he had so many smiles in him," said Alleyah.

"He was your typical boy, always getting into some kind of mess somehow," said Raquel.

In just three days, MPD says four children have been impacted by guns and gun violence across Milwaukee. Elijo now makes five.

"The violence has to stop Milwaukee, for real. It's killing our future," said Cassandra.

That's why Elijo's family is sharing his story, to stress the importance of gun safety and prevent others from losing a loved one.

"It needs to be locked up. It needs to be in a safe. There needs to be gun locks," said Raquel.

A GoFundMe has also been created for the family in order to help with funeral costs as they prepare to lay Elijo to rest in the coming days.

Charges are now pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

According to Milwaukee police data shared with TMJ4 News, from Jan. 1-Feb. 21 2022 there were 3 homicides and 13 non-fatal shootings involving victims 17 and younger. During the same time and with the same age group in 2023, there were 4 homicides and 19 non-fatal shootings.

