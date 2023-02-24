Open in App
Milwaukee, WI
See more from this location?
TMJ4 News

Family of 5-year-old who found gun, fatally shot himself speaks out

By Taylor Lumpkin,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zsunU_0kxuUEU800

Instead of planning activities to do with her son this weekend, Cassandra Castro is planning his funeral.

"We are supposed to go before our children. Not the other way around," said Cassandra.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DYm2h_0kxuUEU800 Submitted
This is 5-year-old Elijo Gonzalez. He died Tuesday night after Milwaukee police say he found a gun and accidentally shot himself.

According to Milwaukee police, five-year-old Elijo Gonzalez died Tuesday night after he found a gun and accidentally shot himself inside a home near 29th and National.

"I have so many questions, and I know I'll never probably get a straight answer," said Cassandra. "I have to be strong for my daughter who saw the whole situation."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSrut_0kxuUEU800 Submitted
5-year-old Elijo Gonzalez died Tuesday night after Milwaukee police say he found a gun and accidentally shot himself.

Elijo's aunt, Raquel, and sister, Alleyah, say he was your typical five-year-old. He was funny, loved to make you laugh, and had a smile that could brighten up your day.

"He was very silly, he had so many smiles in him," said Alleyah.

"He was your typical boy, always getting into some kind of mess somehow," said Raquel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UOnCB_0kxuUEU800 Submitted
5-year-old Elijo Gonzalez died Tuesday night after Milwaukee police say he found a gun and accidentally shot himself.

In just three days, MPD says four children have been impacted by guns and gun violence across Milwaukee. Elijo now makes five.

"The violence has to stop Milwaukee, for real. It's killing our future," said Cassandra.

That's why Elijo's family is sharing his story, to stress the importance of gun safety and prevent others from losing a loved one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xBRHA_0kxuUEU800 Submitted
5-year-old Elijo Gonzalez

"It needs to be locked up. It needs to be in a safe. There needs to be gun locks," said Raquel.

A GoFundMe has also been created for the family in order to help with funeral costs as they prepare to lay Elijo to rest in the coming days.

Charges are now pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

According to Milwaukee police data shared with TMJ4 News, from Jan. 1-Feb. 21 2022 there were 3 homicides and 13 non-fatal shootings involving victims 17 and younger. During the same time and with the same age group in 2023, there were 4 homicides and 19 non-fatal shootings.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Milwaukee, WI newsLocal Milwaukee, WI
16-year-old arrested for shooting 15-year-old in Milwaukee: Police
Milwaukee, WI16 hours ago
Arrest made in murder of Milwaukee transgender woman
Milwaukee, WI17 hours ago
Milwaukee Athletic Club bomb threat: No explosives found, police say
Milwaukee, WI17 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
15-year-old boy shot, 16-year-old girl arrested
Milwaukee, WI15 hours ago
Milwaukee homicide suspect arrested in Menasha after police chase
Milwaukee, WI21 hours ago
Brownstone Social Lounge Shooting Sees One Killed As Gunman Opens Fire—Police
Milwaukee, WI13 hours ago
17-year-old in stolen vehicle killed after crashing during pursuit with police
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Person of interest arrested in homicide of Cashay Henderson: Police
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Milwaukee house riddled with gunfire
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Accused Killer Given Weak Sentence by Janet Protasiewicz Stomped & Strangled Milwaukee Woman
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Milwaukee police chase, driver shoots himself; vehicle wanted in homicide
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Wisconsin 12-year-old Boy Died After A Shooting During A Party At A Tavern
West Allis, WI2 days ago
Widow of pastor killed by reckless driver gives emotional appeal to lawmakers
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Milwaukee death investigation, 13th and Layton
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
12-year-old Ronnel Smith shot and killed inside Bug N Out lounge in West Allis
West Allis, WI1 day ago
Gurnee man tries to kill himself and his girlfriend, intentionally drives into tree
Gurnee, IL16 hours ago
2 men charged; 5-year-old dies after firing father's firearm
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Man Found Dead In Northwest Milwaukee Fire Was Shot
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Cashay Henderson Milwaukee's 3rd Black trans woman killed in 9 months
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Kendrew Wilson, Accused of Raping Waukesha Business Owner, Was Out on Bail
Waukesha, WI1 day ago
18-year-old killed in Racine crash, three others injured
Racine, WI22 hours ago
Milwaukee school bus driver warns too many people are driving dangerously around buses
Milwaukee, WI14 hours ago
Domestic violence prevention advocates say Milwaukee is facing a crisis
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Surveillance video shows vehicle crash into Belair Cantina in Oak Creek
Oak Creek, WI15 hours ago
12-mile stolen car chase: Driver hits 3 cars, convicted of a felony day before
Wauwatosa, WI1 day ago
'Disgusting act of disrespect': Kenosha police investigating video of car salesman allegedly defacing ID
Kenosha, WI2 days ago
Thiensville ammo investigation, police lieutenant charged, on leave
Thiensville, WI1 day ago
18-Year-Old Woman Dies in Racine Crash
Racine, WI22 hours ago
Wisconsin Man Stands Trial in Kenosha For Allegedly Killing Former Lover’s New Boyfriend
Kenosha, WI2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy