Colin Farrell's Penguin Makeup Is "Even Better" in HBO Max Series: "You'll Be Blown Away"

When James Gunn and Peter Safran revealed their brand new DC Studios slate they also revealed a slate of DC Elseworlds projects that includes The Penguin , Joker: Folie a Deux and The Batman- Part II . Matt Reeves has been hard at work expanding the universe he began in The Batman , and the next project set in that universe will be The Penguin series on HBO Max. As you may know, Colin Farrell is returning as the titular character in The Penguin and recently revealed that the series is set right after the first film and will begin filming pretty soon. Now, the actor is hyping up his look for the series. During a new interview with Gold Derby , Farrell revealed that his makeup for The Penguin will blow you away.

"I mean, you'll be blown away by the makeup because it's just I don't know how and I couldn't... I don't know enough about the materials and about the different choices of skin tone that Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine are using but even the makeup is even somehow in a very subtle way, even better," Farrell revealed. "It's even, it's just more perfected. So I'm in New York now. I'll head back to Los Angeles tomorrow. We spent the two-three days in New York doing makeup tests and camera tests with wardrobe and stuff and meeting some of the other actors and we start shooting on the 27th or 28th of this month."

James Gunn and Peter Safran Talk The Batman Universe

"Matt is working on Batman 2 , which he thinks of it as a Batman crime saga, which also includes the Penguin TV series ," Gunn explained. "And it is its own thing, and he's hard at work on that. He came in and pitched us some amazing, really cool stuff the other day. Our plan is for that to continue."

Safran added, "Batman's not a stepchild. I mean, it's all under DC. We are fully invested in the success of the Batman, just like we are everything else."

"But of course, everything's going to be balanced," Gunn concluded. "So The Brave and the Bold is not going to be coming out in the same six-month period as Batman."

When Will The Batman- Part II Be Released?

The Batman- Part II was officially announced when Gunn and Safran revealed their DC Universe slate along with the films release date. Reeves previously discussed his future plans for the character.

"It's very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale," Reeves said. "It's told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it's going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It's more Batman in his detective mode than we've seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He's supposed to be the world's greatest detective, and that's not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I'd love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it's going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation."

The Batman: Part II is scheduled to open in theaters on October 3, 2025.

