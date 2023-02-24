Khloe Kardashian Sued For Unpaid Wages By Former Household Assistant

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Pictured: Khloe Kardashian -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Poor Khloe Kardashian . That’s to be taken figuratively, not literally. The former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star might have a damaged man-picker , but she is anything but financially strapped. Khloe hails from the one of the most famous families in history for doing nothing, but she still can’t catch a break .

Not only has Khloe been unlucky in love and humiliated publicly by the father of her two children , now her former house assistant is claiming she owes him some cash. He even says Khloe sacked him after he injured his knee. TMZ has all of the sordid details . Matthew Manhard, one of Khloe’s former employees, just filed a lawsuit saying working for her was an absolute nightmare.

Matthew wrote in the complaint that he worked for Khloe from January 2019 to November 2022. He said she let him go while he was attempting to resume work following a knee ailment that sidelined his duties.

RELATED: Khloe Kardashian Is Sending Emily Simpson Free Jeans After She Gushed About Khloe On Watch What Happens Live

Khloe’s lawyer had a response. ”It’s unfortunate to learn that a former employee would choose to go this route. Matthew was properly classified and compensated for his role.” The ex staff member claims Khloe prevented him from taking legally necessary breaks by keeping him so busy with work. He also alleged she failed to pay him overtime despite the fact he frequently worked 12-hour days.

Matthew further asserts he told Khloe he couldn’t work due to the knee injury in May 2022. When he attempted to return to work in November, he was dismissed. Khloe’s legal rep said, “Toward the end of his employment, he was on a leave of absence for an extended period of time and the role eventually needed to be replaced. We will not tolerate false accusations and will prove that this is a frivolous lawsuit.”

The disgruntled Matthew also alleges Khloe was in violation of several California labor laws. Hope this guy has a ton of confidence and a really good attorney. Perhaps he can consult with Khloe’s sister, the legally savvy and practically a lawyer , Kim Kardashian . Good luck to all parties involved.

TELL US- DO YOU THINK MATTHEW HAS A CHANCE IN COURT? DO YOU BELIEVE KHLOE WOULD NOT PAY AN EMPLOYEE? IS THIS A MONEY GRAB BY THE FORMER EMPLOYEE?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images ]

The post Khloe Kardashian Sued For Unpaid Wages By Former Household Assistant appeared first on Reality Tea .