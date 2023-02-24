Khloe Kardashian Sued For Unpaid Wages By Former Household Assistant

Matthew wrote in the complaint that he worked for Khloe from January 2019 to November 2022. He said she let him go while he was attempting to resume work following a knee ailment that sidelined his duties.
Khloe’s lawyer had a response. ”It’s unfortunate to learn that a former employee would choose to go this route. Matthew was properly classified and compensated for his role.” The ex staff member claims Khloe prevented him from taking legally necessary breaks by keeping him so busy with work. He also alleged she failed to pay him overtime despite the fact he frequently worked 12-hour days.
Matthew further asserts he told Khloe he couldn’t work due to the knee injury in May 2022. When he attempted to return to work in November, he was dismissed. Khloe’s legal rep said, “Toward the end of his employment, he was on a leave of absence for an extended period of time and the role eventually needed to be replaced. We will not tolerate false accusations and will prove that this is a frivolous lawsuit.”
