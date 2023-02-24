James Harden steps up to help victim of Michigan State mass shooting

Philadelphia 76ers star guard James Harden is known for his exploits on the basketball court. The former NBA MVP is also known for his exploits and a fast-paced life off the hardwood.

But as we’ve seen with multiple high-profile basketball stars, it’s what Harden does within the community that often goes unnoticed.

Take this is a case study. The future Hall of Famer took time out of his busy schedule recently to meet with a victim of the Michigan State mass shooting earlier in February . As you will see below, Harden provided the young man with words of encouragement while doing what he could to help him through it.

This conversation between Harden and Michigan State student John Hao will bring chills to you.

As noted in the report above from ESPN’s Malika Andrews, Mr. Hao was paralyzed from the waist down during the mass shooting back on Feb. 13. Three people were killed in an incident that’s just the latest example of gun violence in the United States today. Hao was one of five others injured.

As for James Harden, he provided the victim with a game-worn pair of shoes while adding words of encouragement during their conversation.

James Harden helping victim of Michigan State mass shooting

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Harden also contributed to Hao’s GoFundMe, which had received north of $355,000 in donations as of publication of this article .

But it’s about more than material items and money. Harden provided Hao with a lot more than that from an emotional standpoint as the young man faces an uphill climb to regain some sense of normalcy from the ashes of tragedy.

“I love when you’re smiling too. I love when you’re smiling, alright? I’m with you. I know it’s tough right now, but you have to stay physically strong, you know what I mean? You just got to just think positive things and just keep pushing and keep fighting. I got you. I got some gifts for you, too. I got some things coming your way. Hopefully, give you some encouragement and make you smile a little bit, you know what I mean? Let Me know if you need anything else.” James Harden to John Hao

Harden plans on talking to Hao again at some point in the near future to see how the young man is doing. He gave the Michigan State student his phone number to call the 76ers star any time he needs to chat and hopes to have Hao attend a game at some point in the not-so-distant future.

Too often in the sports world we focus on the negative surrounding superstar athletes. Heck, that negativity has bled into mainstream society today. It’s always great to see someone like James Harden step up when it matters the most.

While it pales in comparison to Hao’s current situation, it also brings smiles to our faces that we can cover something like this on the heels of unspeakable tragedy.

Good for you, Mr. Harden.

