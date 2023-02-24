Open in App
Hidalgo, TX
See more from this location?
ValleyCentral

CBP: Woman tries to smuggle three minors into U.S.

By Alejandra Yañez,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rTEC5_0kxuOo8i00

HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 29-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday after allegedly trying to smuggle three undocumented children into the United States.

Two teens arrested in connection to Santa Rosa murder investigation

While crossing the Hidalgo International Bridge, the woman presented law enforcement with birth certificates for the three minors she told them were hers.

During an examination, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers discovered the children were not hers and that the birth certificates were illegitimate.

BPD honors officers for saving two from burning car

The minors were not U.S. citizens and they did not possess valid entry documents, according to CBP.

Officers arrested the woman at the location. No details were released about the whereabouts of the children.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Man facing federal charges after evading CBP officers, records show
Brownsville, TX10 hours ago
U.S. Customs seizes $550k of cocaine, officials say
Hidalgo, TX2 days ago
Trial delayed for McAllen man accused of murdering ex-wife
Mcallen, TX11 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
DHS tweaks CBP One app after reports of family separations, agency says
Brownsville, TX1 day ago
2 Texas UPS employees accused of trafficking cocaine in packages; 3 others charged
Edinburg, TX1 day ago
Bungled Kidnapping Near Mercedes Linked To Human Smuggling Ring
Mercedes, TX1 day ago
Drug Trafficking Charges Brought Against Two Local UPS Employees
Edinburg, TX2 days ago
Threat to Rio Hondo Middle School was a ‘hoax’, officials say
Rio Hondo, TX14 hours ago
City leaders prepare for the expiration of Title 42
Mcallen, TX2 days ago
Teen arrested after fight at Golds Gym in Brownsville, police say
Brownsville, TX15 hours ago
WCSO: Deputy hospitalized after struggle ensues with wanted man during traffic stop
Raymondville, TX13 hours ago
Affidavit: New details on teen runaway kidnapping case
Mcallen, TX2 days ago
City of Edinburg proclaims March 1st as ‘Grupo Frontera Day’
Edinburg, TX21 hours ago
Sheriff identifies new suspects, motive in Mercedes murder investigation
Mercedes, TX1 day ago
Operator who died in excavator sinking identified
Mission, TX2 days ago
City of Edinburg, Hometown of Grupo Frontera, Declares Grupo Frontera Day
Edinburg, TX1 day ago
UPDATE: Operator dies while trapped inside sinking excavator
Sullivan City, TX4 days ago
Texas Southmost College host first full scale drill
Brownsville, TX10 hours ago
HS Student Fatally Stabbed
Santa Rosa, TX11 hours ago
McAllen Police seek to identify, locate person of interest in theft
Mcallen, TX1 day ago
Mission Man Killed In Worksite Accident In Rural Hidalgo County
Sullivan City, TX2 days ago
Man killed in Brownsville shooting
Brownsville, TX1 day ago
Brownsville plants third grove of trees for COVID-19 victims
Brownsville, TX18 hours ago
Man charged after traffic stop leads to drug seizure
Harlingen, TX2 days ago
San Juan to close 6 St. to Standard St. today
San Juan, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy