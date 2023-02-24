Homeless Shelters prepare for winter storm

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif.- Warming centers are opening across the Central Coast in response to the winter storm.

A warming center opened last night and will stay open through Friday.

Volunteers are providing bedding and meals.

The 5 cities homeless coalition is providing free transportation to the warming center all throughout San Luis Obispo County.

Staff say during rainy weather - homeless people’s clothing and items get wet, leading to sickness. The shelter says its easier for homeless people to stay warm than it is to stay dry.

Good Samaritan management tell us donations are needed more now than ever.

URGENT NEED : NEW sweatshirts, sweatpants

Large trash bags

Coffee, tea, hot chocolate creamer, sugar

SOFT breakfast bars, cereal

individually packed juice, crackers, cookies, chips

Instant Noodle/Cup of Noodles (camping meals as well)

NEW socks, and underwear

Rain gear/ponchos/warm gloves/

Large backpacks

Cards (for gas, clothing, and food)

