San Luis Obispo County, CA
News Channel 3-12

Homeless Shelters prepare for winter storm

By Tony Almanza,

6 days ago
ARROYO GRANDE, Calif.- Warming centers are opening across the Central Coast in response to the winter storm.

A warming center opened last night and will stay open through Friday.

Volunteers are providing bedding and meals.

The 5 cities homeless coalition is providing free transportation to the warming center all throughout San Luis Obispo County.

Staff say during rainy weather - homeless people’s clothing and items get wet, leading to sickness. The shelter says its easier for homeless people to stay warm than it is to stay dry.

Good Samaritan management tell us donations are needed more now than ever.

  • URGENT NEED : NEW sweatshirts, sweatpants
  • Large trash bags
  • Coffee, tea, hot chocolate creamer, sugar
  • SOFT breakfast bars, cereal
  • individually packed juice, crackers, cookies, chips
  • Instant Noodle/Cup of Noodles (camping meals as well)
  • NEW socks, and underwear
  • Rain gear/ponchos/warm gloves/
  • Large backpacks
  • Cards (for gas, clothing, and food)

