DiscoverE returns to educate families on water engineering

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM )- EPWater and the TecH 2 O Learning Center are bringing DiscoverE back on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. located at 10751 Montana Ave.

The free family event highlights the world of water engineering with fun activities, exhibits, and challenges for middle and high school students with prizes.

DiscoverE event. Video by EPWater.

