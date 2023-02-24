Open in App
Louisiana State
WGNO

The annual Girl Scout Cookie season is underway: Find a booth near you

By Ka'Cell El-Mansura,

6 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Starting the first weekend of March, Girl Scouts Louisiana East troops will set up booths selling cookies at select locations around the state.

The cookie booths will follow as the second step of the start of the annual Girl Scout Cookie season. The first step began Friday (Jan. 20th) with pre-orders.

Booths will be available the first three weekends on March starting Friday (Mar. 3rd) and ending Sunday (Mar. 19th).

“We have had a great start to the 2023 Cookie season. “Our Girl Scouts have been hard at work since January 20, and they are excited to begin the direct sales portion of the program which will continue to empower them with the business skills needed to succeed in the world as they continue to grow and learn,” stated Rebecca Pennington, CEO of Girl Scouts Louisiana East.

Girl Scout cookie season is back: Here’s what’s new in 2023

Those who purchased cookies during the pre-order window in January and early February can expect a delivery the weekend of February 25 and 26.

Those looking to visit booths Friday (Mar. 3) can purchase cookies at the following locations:

New Orleans

  • Lakeview Grocery, 801 Harrison Ave, New Orleans, LA 70124
  • Bricolage Academy , 2426 Esplanade Ave, New Orleans, LA 70119
  • Walmart Supercenter , 4001 Behrman Place, New Orleans, LA 70114
  • Walmart Supercenter, 6000 Bullard Ave, New Orleans, LA 70128

Metairie

  • Lakeside Shopping Center, 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA 70002
  • Sam’s Club, 3900 Airline Dr Metairie, LA 70001
  • Walmart Supercenter, 8912 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA 70003

Gretna

  • Rouses, 91 Westbank Expressway 600, Gretna, LA 70053

Chalmette

  • B and G , 501 W. Judge Perez, Chalmette, LA 70043
  • Breaux Mart, 315 E. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, LA 70043

Harvey

  • Sam’s Club, 1527 Manhattan Blvd, Harvey, LA 70058

Westwego

  • MO’s Pizza, 1112 Avenue H, Westwego, LA 70094

Marrero

  • Lefort’s Seafood, 6720 Lapalco Blvd #A, Marrero, LA 70072
  • Lowe’s, 4950 Promenade Blvd, Marrero, LA 70072
  • Walgreens, 1891 Barataria Blvd, Marrero, LA 70072

Kenner

  • Petco, 3500 Williams Blvd, Kenner, LA 70065
  • Sam’s Club, 455 31St Street, Kenner, LA 70065

Slidell

  • Mattress Firm, 173 Northshore Blvd, Slidell, LA 70460
  • Mattress Firm, 1860 Lindberg Dr., Slidell, LA 70458
  • SMM Men’s Club Fish Fry, 1050 Robert Blvd, Slidell, LA 70458

More information on how to find booths in your area, to purchase cookies for direct shipment to your home, or to donate cookies to local causes can be found using the Cookie Finder at www.gsle.org/cookies .

