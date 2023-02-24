Open in App
Portland, OR
See more from this location?
KOIN 6 News

How much snow did you get? Totals from NW Oregon and SW Washington

By Amanda Arden,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=139XVs_0kxuNuE300

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – Portland received a whopping 10.8 inches of snow Wednesday. It’s the second-most snow the city has ever received in a single day and it could stick around for a while as temperatures won’t rise above freezing until Friday.

The snow tapered off overnight after it dumped Wednesday afternoon and evening. Inches piled up within a few hours.

Snowfall totals: How Portland compares to the rest of the West

Portland received five times as much snow as Denver overnight and according to the National Weather Service, Portland’s snowfall was deeper than every other major city in the Pacific Northwest.

Around Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington, people have been collecting snow totals where they live and sending them to the National Weather Service.

Latest KOIN 6 News Weather Forecast

Below is a chart showing how much has been reported. These numbers are based on the National Weather Service’s latest update from 2:05 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23.

Time recorded
Snow accumulation (in inches)
Location
9:40 a.m. 17 East Washougal, Skamania County, WA
9:31 a.m. 2 Northwest Longview, Cowlitz County, WA
9:24 a.m. 8.5 Vancouver Mall, Clark County, WA
9:40 a.m. 7.5 Downtown Vancouver, Clark County, WA
9:45 a.m. 3 Hazel Dell, Clark County, WA
8:30 a.m. 11.5 Northwest Camas, Clark County, WA
9:25 a.m. 6 North Newberg, Yamhill County, OR
8:49 a.m. 2 McMinnville, Yamhill County, OR
9:09 a.m. 10 Forest Grove, Washington County, OR
9:10 a.m. 6 South Beaverton, Washington County, OR
8:44 a.m. 3.5 Tualatin, Washington County, OR
9:20 a.m. 8.5 Aloha, Washington County, OR
9:24 a.m. 8.5 Cornelius, Washington County, OR
9:41 a.m. 6 Sherwood, Washington County, OR
9:49 a.m. 8 East Hillsboro, Washington County, OR
9:08 a.m. 6 Rockaway Beach, Tillamook County, OR
9:21 a.m. 10 Tillamook, Tillamook County, OR
9:14 a.m. 3.5 Grande Ronde, Polk County, OR
9:16 a.m. 8.5 Northwest Downtown Portland, Multnomah County, OR
9:19 a.m. 4.5 Southeast Downtown Portland, Multnomah County, OR
9:28 a.m. 7.5 East Gresham, Multnomah County, OR
9:42 a.m. 11.5 Fairview, Multnomah County, OR
9:13 a.m. 4 South Salem, Marion County, OR
9:47 a.m. 11.5 Southeast Silverton, Marion County, OR
8:59 a.m. 1.5 Stayton, Marion County, OR
9:17 a.m. 2.5 Northeast Newport, Lincoln County, OR
9:23 a.m. 8 Lincoln City, Lincoln County, OR
9:09 a.m. 7 Scappoose, Columbia County, OR
9:10 a.m. 8 West Saint Helens, Columbia County, OR
9:17 a.m. 10 Vernonia, Columbia County, OR
9:08 a.m. 6.5 Happy Valley, Clackamas County, OR
9:09 a.m. 3 Milwaukie, Clackamas County, OR
9:10 a.m. 4 Lake Oswego, Clackamas County, OR
9:14 a.m. 1.5 Canby, Clackamas County, OR
8:50 a.m. 2.5 Sandy, Clackamas County, OR
9:05 a.m. 5 Boring, Clackamas County, OR
8:51 a.m. 3.8 Wilsonville, Clackamas County, OR
8:59 a.m. 1.5 Astoria, Clatsop County, OR

There’s a chance more snow could fall during the weekend. KOIN 6 News will be monitoring the latest conditions.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Oregon State newsLocal Oregon State
What went wrong? ODOT, PBOT to review storm responses
Portland, OR17 hours ago
KOIN 6 Town Hall: A State of Pain, Oregon’s drug crisis
Portland, OR20 hours ago
These are the most food-insecure neighborhoods in Portland
Portland, OR21 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Gonzalez defends tent ban policy after historic snowstorm
Portland, OR11 hours ago
Portland snow: Look up your elevation in this interactive map
Portland, OR1 day ago
Clackamas firefighters, roofing company team up to help woman with mobility issues
Portland, OR14 hours ago
This state park near Portland currently has plenty of snow for snowshoeing
Portland, OR12 hours ago
Food pantry prepares for higher volume once SNAP benefits end
Salem, OR1 day ago
Fire damages abandoned building in Northeast Portland
Portland, OR16 hours ago
Tuesday in Portland: Shoplifting detail leads to 20 arrests, $3,700 in shoplifted items recovered in Clackamas County
Portland, OR1 day ago
Apologies, regrets, review follow Portland winter storm
Portland, OR2 days ago
Here’s why PBOT doesn’t use plows like other snowy states
Portland, OR1 day ago
Multnomah County investigating second possible storm-related hypothermia death
Portland, OR1 day ago
2022 death of Portland hiker Aron Christensen remains unsolved, authorities seek tips
Portland, OR1 day ago
School, government closures and delays Monday
Portland, OR3 days ago
Portland ordinance capping 3rd party food delivery fees goes into effect
Portland, OR14 hours ago
A well-deserved break from winter weather could be short-lived
Pendleton, OR12 hours ago
Officials: Racist, homophobic flyers thrown into Oregon City driveways
Oregon City, OR2 days ago
Several West Hills streets not plowed after historic snowstorm
Portland, OR2 days ago
One hurt when truck slides down 30-foot embankment in Beaverton
Beaverton, OR20 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy