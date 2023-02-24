How much snow did you get? Totals from NW Oregon and SW Washington

| Time recorded
| Snow accumulation (in inches)
| Location
| 9:40 a.m.
| 17
| East Washougal, Skamania County, WA
| 9:31 a.m.
| 2
| Northwest Longview, Cowlitz County, WA
| 9:24 a.m.
| 8.5
| Vancouver Mall, Clark County, WA
| 9:40 a.m.
| 7.5
| Downtown Vancouver, Clark County, WA
| 9:45 a.m.
| 3
| Hazel Dell, Clark County, WA
| 8:30 a.m.
| 11.5
| Northwest Camas, Clark County, WA
| 9:25 a.m.
| 6
| North Newberg, Yamhill County, OR
| 8:49 a.m.
| 2
| McMinnville, Yamhill County, OR
| 9:09 a.m.
| 10
| Forest Grove, Washington County, OR
| 9:10 a.m.
| 6
| South Beaverton, Washington County, OR
| 8:44 a.m.
| 3.5
| Tualatin, Washington County, OR
| 9:20 a.m.
| 8.5
| Aloha, Washington County, OR
| 9:24 a.m.
| 8.5
| Cornelius, Washington County, OR
| 9:41 a.m.
| 6
| Sherwood, Washington County, OR
| 9:49 a.m.
| 8
| East Hillsboro, Washington County, OR
| 9:08 a.m.
| 6
| Rockaway Beach, Tillamook County, OR
| 9:21 a.m.
| 10
| Tillamook, Tillamook County, OR
| 9:14 a.m.
| 3.5
| Grande Ronde, Polk County, OR
| 9:16 a.m.
| 8.5
| Northwest Downtown Portland, Multnomah County, OR
| 9:19 a.m.
| 4.5
| Southeast Downtown Portland, Multnomah County, OR
| 9:28 a.m.
| 7.5
| East Gresham, Multnomah County, OR
| 9:42 a.m.
| 11.5
| Fairview, Multnomah County, OR
| 9:13 a.m.
| 4
| South Salem, Marion County, OR
| 9:47 a.m.
| 11.5
| Southeast Silverton, Marion County, OR
| 8:59 a.m.
| 1.5
| Stayton, Marion County, OR
| 9:17 a.m.
| 2.5
| Northeast Newport, Lincoln County, OR
| 9:23 a.m.
| 8
| Lincoln City, Lincoln County, OR
| 9:09 a.m.
| 7
| Scappoose, Columbia County, OR
| 9:10 a.m.
| 8
| West Saint Helens, Columbia County, OR
| 9:17 a.m.
| 10
| Vernonia, Columbia County, OR
| 9:08 a.m.
| 6.5
| Happy Valley, Clackamas County, OR
| 9:09 a.m.
| 3
| Milwaukie, Clackamas County, OR
| 9:10 a.m.
| 4
| Lake Oswego, Clackamas County, OR
| 9:14 a.m.
| 1.5
| Canby, Clackamas County, OR
| 8:50 a.m.
| 2.5
| Sandy, Clackamas County, OR
| 9:05 a.m.
| 5
| Boring, Clackamas County, OR
| 8:51 a.m.
| 3.8
| Wilsonville, Clackamas County, OR
| 8:59 a.m.
| 1.5
| Astoria, Clatsop County, OR
Comments / 0