Open in App
Parkersburg, WV
See more from this location?
WBOY 12 News

Parkersburg woman charged after heroin found during speeding stop

By Alexandra Weaver,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WW15h_0kxuNEat00

PENNSBORO, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Parkersburg woman was arrested earlier this month after a traffic stop on U.S. Route 50 in Ritchie County.

A West Virginia State Police Trooper initiated the stop near the intersection of Route 50 and Spring Run Road just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4 after catching a vehicle driving 82 mph in the slow lane of a 65 mph zone, according to a criminal complaint.

Ohio man had meth in underwear, 2 charged, Elkins Police say
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RwYa0_0kxuNEat00
Cassandra Buser

The trooper identified the driver as Cassandra Buser. When asked about the status of her license, she allegedly said it was suspended for unpaid citations. The trooper was able to smell marijuana emitting from the SUV according to the complaint and asked Buser about it. She told the trooper she had some marijuana in the vehicle, according to the complaint.

The trooper then called a deputy with the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office to search the vehicle. The following was found, according to the complaint:

  • Approximately 12.9 grams of suspected marijuana
  • Approximately 1.6 grams of suspected heroin in one bag
  • Approximately 1.8 grams of suspected heroin in another bag
  • Approximately 2.0 grams of suspected heroin in a third bag
  • Suspected residual methamphetamine on baggies and a spoon
Fairmont mom needs your vote to become Inked Magazine cover girl

Buser was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of less than 15 grams of marijuana and traffic violations.

She was taken to the North Central Regional Jail where she is being held on a combined $25,000 cash-only bail.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WBOY Crime Tracker

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local West Virginia State newsLocal West Virginia State
Man convicted on felony drug charges
Charleston, WV19 hours ago
WV State Trooper allegedly choked and struck woman with sippy cup during child exchange
Ellenboro, WV2 days ago
Complaint: West Virginia State trooper choked victim, struck her in head with sippy cup
Ellenboro, WV2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Person dead from overdose in Belmont County
Bellaire, OH22 hours ago
Fairmont man arrested for hitting child in the face
Fairmont, WV1 day ago
Clarksburg man arrested for marijuana after incident in school parking lot
Clarksburg, WV1 day ago
Arrest made after SWAT search reveals 140 grams of fentanyl, 25 grams of crystal meth, $170,000 cash
Clarksburg, WV1 day ago
Syringe, Meth, Fentanyl found after traffic stop on State Route 7 in Ohio
Hannibal, OH2 days ago
2 arrested for drug possession in Harrison County traffic stop
Clarksburg, WV2 days ago
Gallia County man killed in crash
Patriot, OH19 hours ago
Name, address released in Clarksburg drug bust that yielded $170K, 140 grams of fentanyl
Clarksburg, WV2 days ago
Police: Man on motorcycle arrested after chase
Parkersburg, WV1 day ago
Man charged with leading troopers on pursuit with hood up
Cowen, WV2 days ago
West Virginia State Trooper faces domestic battery, strangulation charges
South Charleston, WV2 days ago
Zanesville woman charged with 3rd felony OVI offense
Zanesville, OH2 days ago
Drug paraphernalia found at scene of fire in condemned Clarksburg home
Clarksburg, WV1 day ago
Deputies searching for woman after near theft and damaging another’s vehicle
Cross Lanes, WV2 days ago
Parkersburg Police Dept. still active in Gretchen Fleming search, collecting evidence on case
Parkersburg, WV13 hours ago
Youth Reporting Center employee charged with soliciting minor, prosecutor says she ‘gained access’ through job
Fairmont, WV1 day ago
UPDATE: Barbour County deputies find juveniles safe
Philippi, WV2 days ago
Man allegedly threatened Fairmont McDonald’s worker with knife over $40
Fairmont, WV2 days ago
Thief caught breaking into RV by owner leads police on foot chase
Ripley, WV2 days ago
Two people injured following motorcycle versus car crash
Belpre, OH14 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy