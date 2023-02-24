Open in App
North Dakota State
KX News

KX Conversation: Champion of Affordable Housing Award

By Morgan DeVries,

6 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — For our February 23rd KX Conversation, Adrienne Oglesby spoke with Brandon Dettlaff, the home ownership division director. During the conversation, Dettlaff discussed what the agency’s North Dakota Roots program is, how many people have been helped to buy a home, how much the average down payment is in the state, and what some awards are that are given out.

