Open in App
Little Compton, RI
See more from this location?
WPRI 12 News

Months after homicide, victim’s friend still seeking answers

By Shaun TowneMatt Paddock,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dxjEV_0kxuJDZK00

LITTLE COMPTON, R.I. (WPRI) — On the first night of October, 47-year-old Steven Velozo died in Little Compton, and one of his longtime friends tells 12 News he’s still wondering what happened that night.

“We’ve had no answers for five months,” Jim Gabus said. “Everybody misses him, you know what I mean?”

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Massachusetts released the autopsy report this week , which listed the cause of Velozo’s death as “mechanical asphyxia” and the manner of his death as homicide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12HAjF_0kxuJDZK00
Little Compton death ruled a homicide

Velozo was hosting a going-away party at his home, according to Gabus.

He said Velozo was a friend he spoke to daily, traveled with frequently, and loved dearly.

“I’ve known him for 25 years. He was my best friend,” Gabus said.

“We did everything together, just about every day when he got out of work,” he added. “We went to the Bills-Patriots game every year in Buffalo. We had a great time, spend the weekend up there.”

The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office confirmed it’s working with Little Compton police on the investigation. The police department declined to comment and has been unresponsive to 12 News’ questions about the incident and requests for the police report.

12 News obtained an email shared between town officials days after the homicide, which said first responders were at the scene only to “deal with the situation as it evolved.”

“I hope we’ll get some answers now, after all this is done,” Gabus said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Massachusetts State newsLocal Massachusetts State
The mysterious death of Steven Velozo
Little Compton, RI19 hours ago
Man, 33, Killed in Shooting in Brockton, Authorities Say
Brockton, MA2 days ago
Death of Swansea man determined to be homicide as those who were close to him want answers
Swansea, MA5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Suspect indicted in Charlestown murder
Charlestown, RI15 hours ago
Police close investigation into Barrington day care
Barrington, RI1 day ago
Beloved convenience store owner’s murder still baffles family, police
Providence, RI1 day ago
Missing 19-year-old Mass. man found dead
Hopkinton, MA1 day ago
Man, woman stabbed in Dartmouth motel, police say
Dartmouth, MA1 day ago
Police ID victim of deadly Providence shooting
Providence, RI2 days ago
East Boston man sentenced for death of Central Falls woman
Boston, MA1 day ago
Taunton Mom Who Carried 1-in-10 Million Quadruplets Loses 6-Month Old Baby
Taunton, MA15 hours ago
‘Who’s next?’: Mom of woman killed by driver in 2011 renews push for change after pedestrian hit
Fairhaven, MA9 hours ago
Fairhaven ‘Homeless’ Beach Camper Responds to Neighbor Complaints
Fairhaven, MA14 hours ago
Drunken Fatal Crash: Boston Driver Gets 6-10 Years For Killing 20-Year-Old RI Woman, DA Says
Boston, MA1 day ago
Fall River Police investigating evening shooting in area of Corky Row
Fall River, MA22 hours ago
Adventures of the Catalytic Avenger
Providence, RI22 hours ago
Mailbox Mayhem in Dartmouth Turns Out to Be Harmless Teen Prank
Dartmouth, MA19 hours ago
10 vehicles involved in 2 North Kingstown crashes
North Kingstown, RI16 hours ago
Framingham Police Arrest Woman After Fight With Restaurant Security
Framingham, MA1 day ago
Framingham Police: 1 Injured in Fight at BJ’s Wholesale
Framingham, MA1 day ago
Car hits pole, pedestrian in Providence
Providence, RI58 minutes ago
Man killed in Providence shooting
Providence, RI3 days ago
Woman hit by car in Fairhaven
Fairhaven, MA1 day ago
Missing Teen Found near Route 85
Milford, MA1 day ago
Rhode Island man sentenced to life in prison concerning murder of 30-year-old David Long
Providence, RI4 days ago
Providence residents raise concern over trash outside of Cranston Street Armory
Providence, RI2 days ago
Man charged with DUI after crash into Warwick home
Warwick, RI2 days ago
United States Postal Services replaces mailboxes to prevent 'fishing'
Warwick, RI13 hours ago
Providence battalion fire chief dies of cancer
Providence, RI2 days ago
New program allows veterans in crisis to get care at all hospitals
Boston, MA22 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy