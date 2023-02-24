Two Dominoes Players Got Into A Dispute Outside A Florida Restaurant Which Ended In One Dead

St. Lucie County Jail; Unsplash

A Florida man is behind bars after an argument over a game of dominoes ended with one man dead, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Around 8:15 p.m. on Feb. 17, officers were called to a Jr's In N Out in Fort Pierce about a person who was shot, Front Page Detectives reported.

Responding officers located Tommy McCall , 54, leaning against a wall in a seated position with two gunshot wounds to the abdomen and one to the arm.

The still-conscious victim gasped for air and couldn't respond as officers attempted to speak with him, police said. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead .

At the scene, officers recovered a gun from the waistband of Derrick Pinkney , 30, who allegedly told police he was the shooter and handed over his driver’s license, according to authorities.

Detectives obtained security footage from the restaurant that allegedly shows several people, including Pinkney and McCall, sitting at a table playing dominoes.

An argument broke out and McCall, while seated, tried to slap Pinkney, according to police.

Court documents state Pinkney then stood up, took several steps away from McCall, pulled out a handgun from his pants and allegedly fired three shots into the victim as he attempted to get away.

Pinkney was arrested on a murder charge and booked into the St. Lucie County jail, where he was being held without bond.