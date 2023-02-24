Jackson State's Isaiah Bolden picked by Memphis Showboats in the second round of the USFL draft

Jackson State defensive back Isaiah Bolden will not have to wait long for work. He was selected in the second round of the USFL draft with the 11th pick by the Memphis Showboats on Tuesday. This coming off playing in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl on Jan. 28.

"It is a great feeling to be drafted," Bolden said. "I had a lot of coaches tell me they like what they see. I am waiting on the NFL draft."

Bolden said the week leading up to the game was great and his mindset was to dominate. He knew that coming from Jackson State he was ready for the competition after going against receivers Shane Hooks, Dallas Daniels and the No.1 high school recruit Travis Hunter in practice.

"We practiced hard at JSU," Bolden said, "so it was an easy transition, and we had a lot of talent in the receiver room. The speed was no big deal because we practiced hard and because we practiced hard, it was no problem."

During the game on the first series in the NFLP Collegiate Bowl, Bolden broke up a pass in the end zone. He stated the defense was in cover 2 and he tried to bait the quarterback to throw the out route. But the quarterback threw it short, and Bolden broke on the ball to break up the pass.

Bolden is training in Texas for his Pro Day on Mar. 27 at Jackson State. He has been told that he is projected to go between the third and sixth rounds. With a good showing at his workout, it might improve his draft status.

"I knew I could compete with those guys," Bolden stated, "and I did what I had to do. I feel like coach Prime (Deion Sanders) prepared me for the NFL and everything I am going through."

Bolden said that he will have a draft party in Tampa, Florida. The 88th NFL draft will be held in a plaza outside of Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, on April 27-29.