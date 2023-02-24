Caleb Williams, like everyone, wants to work in Miami | Schad

MIAMI GARDENS — So Caleb Williams, a quarterback for USC who won the Heisman Trophy this year, wants to live and work in Miami.

Join the club.

Williams isn't even eligible for the next NFL Draft.

He likes aqua and orange. (Who doesn't?)

He likes Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle (Who doesn't?)

He likes the sunshine. Ditto. Ditto. Ditto.

Not Buffalo. Not Detroit. Not Cleveland.

We truly live and work in paradise.

Look, the Dolphins are committed to Tua Tagovailoa for 2023. I think they should go ahead and exercise his quite-reasonable fifth-year option.

The potential benefit so outweighs the risk. We're not talking about a five-year extension!

We're talking about one year at what would be a steal if Tua leads the NFL in passer rating again.

But, yes, Lamar Jackson could very well be on the Caleb Williams text chain to Chris Grier in 2024.

"Bring me to South Florida, baby!"

And so perhaps Miami and Grier and Mike McDaniel will want to keep some more flexibility.

Health, not accuracy, is the concern for Tua, of course.

If Tua were to be injured and Miami were to collapse (my gosh we don't foresee or hope for that) well then I suppose they may be looking to draft a quarterback like Caleb in 2024.

But that's a worst-case scenario. They are hoping so badly that Tua is healthy and heroic in 2023.

That Caleb Williams, who has only two years of college football under his belt, has already decided (and declared to People magazine!) that he'd love to play for the Dolphins one day, tells us plenty though.

Like Tyreek Hill and well, also many chiropractors and teachers and sanitation workers, Caleb would love to live and work in Miami. Who doesn't!

This should be a great advantage for Grier to leverage in free agency.

No state sales tax! It's 85 degrees in February.

I'm not going anywhere, that's for sure.

Like Vic Fangio said — as long as they'll have me!

And Caleb, we're hoping we don't require your services.

But if it comes to it, I do have a guest room. And a swimming pool.

Check out some of our latest stories below.

Joe Schad can be reached at jschad@pbpost.com and on Twitter and Instagram at @schadjoe.