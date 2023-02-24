WATCH: James Harden And Dillon Brooks Get Into A Scuffle

On Thursday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies in Pennsylvania.

During the first quarter, Dillon Brooks and James Harden got into a minor scuffle and had to be separated.

Brooks is one of the most fearless defenders in the NBA, while Harden is among the best scorers in the league, which makes for a good matchup.

Thankfully, the two were separated quickly, and nothing escalated into anything serious.

Brooks came into the night with averages of 14.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest in 52 games.

Earlier in the season, the former Oregon star was suspended one game for an incident that took place with Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell.

As for Harden, he is in the middle of another superb season with averages of 21.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest in 46 games.

The 2018 MVP is also shooting 45.1% from the field and 38.9% from the three-point range.

Right now, the Grizzlies are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 35-22 record in 57 games.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games and 11-17 in the 28 games they have played on the road away from Tennessee.

The 76ers are also having a good season and are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 38-19 record in 57 games.

They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak and are 7-3 in their last ten games.

At home, the 76ers are 23-8 in 31 games hosted in Philadelphia.