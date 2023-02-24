Budget moves | Rokita runs

We're almost (halfway) there, friends!

Next week is the crossover deadline — the point at which a bill must pass its originating chamber in order to keep moving through the legislative process. The deadline marks the halfway point of the legislative session, too!

That means it's been an incredibly busy week as lawmakers push to get their priorities over the (halfway) finish line. It's also, historically, a time when things tend to get a little wacky. And lawmakers have not disappointed, pals.

Oh, and there was non -session politics news this week? Honestly, how dare they. Without further ado...

Todd Rokita loves his job

Indiana's attorney general confirmed this week that he's running for reelection , ending speculation that he'd seek higher office. It's not because the race for governor and U.S. Senate look like a very steep uphill battle. Rokita loves his job!

He loves "standing up for liberty" and, among other things, "fighting wokeism," which is... [checks notes] not a word or part of his job description 🤷‍♀️

Is Indiana University harboring sex offenders?

I didn't have this one on my bingo card, y'all. But here we are. While taking amendments on the budget bill on the House floor, freshman Rep. Lorissa Sweet, R-Wabash, proposed a prohibition on public money going to a division of the state's flagship public university. The Kinsey Institute at Indiana University's Bloomington campus is harboring sex offenders, according to Sweet.

At issue for Sweet is the controversial work of the institute, which is devoted to studying human sexuality, and its namesake and founder, Alfred Kinsey. As part of his landmark research sexual behavior, Kinsey did interview pedophiles but there is no evidence that he did anything to encourage such behavior.

The amendment came out of left field, as they say, but when Sweet requested a roll call vote on the issue she put every lawmaker on record — and they passed it, 53-34. Rep. Matt Pierce, the Democrat who represents Bloomington, told me later that he's, uh... hopeful the amendment won't appear in the final version.

"We'll see what happens but I suspect that the adults in charge will attempt to clean that up before we get a final vote in April," he said. Indeed we will see, representative.

You guys, they fixed it!

You'll recall that House Bill 1008 — the House Republicans priority "anti-ESG" investing bill — ran into some trouble when an updated fiscal analysis estimated it would cost about $7 billion over the next decade. No worries, though, y'all. They're exempting a portion of the public pension system and now it's only going to cost a little more than half-a-million dollars each year — a small price to pay to make sure we're maximizing financial returns.

The bill finally made it out of Ways and Means this week and will be up for a third reading (final) vote on Monday.

Noncompetes through the Senate

A proposal to get rid of noncompete clauses for Indiana doctors moved very quickly through the Senate — remarkable given the idea had never passed a committee in previous years.

The senator behind Senate Bill 7 credits the ramped-up conversation around health care costs and accessibility in the past year.

The bold move could have significant ramifications for doctors and the hospitals competing to hire them. Read a deeper analysis here .

Don't say gay they

A bill that was originally intended to prevent instruction on gender identity, sexual orientation and related concepts in grades K-3 was amended in committee to incorporate concepts from a different bill that wasn't going to receive a hearing.

Now, in addition to prohibiting the teaching of sex ed in K-3, House Bill 1608 would ban schools and teachers from using the chosen names and pronouns of transgender students without written permission to do so from their parents. It also stipulates that if a student makes such a request, the school must inform their parents and it gives teachers the option to not use those names and pronouns, even if the parent has consented.

It passed the House yesterday.

I thought this was the 'parental rights' session

Wednesday's hearing on Senate 480 was a long and emotional one. When it was over, the Senate's health committee voted to approve the bill that would prohibit doctors from providing gender-affirming medical treatments for minors.

Families with transgender kids receiving such care are wondering: what about our parental rights to choose what's best for our kids?

On the same day, the House passed a bill to protect the rights of parents to NOT affirm their transgender child's gender identity.

Voucher funding tops $1 billion for the first time

The House's budget proposal passed along party lines on Thursday afternoon. We already told ya' all about it last week, but here's your refresher.

New this week is the school run, which shows how education spending would flow to each individual school district, charter school and the voucher program. With the removal of all pathway requirements and raising the income threshold to 400% of the free and reduced-price lunch rate, it's estimated that the voucher program will grow by more than 30,000 students in the first year of the new budget and another 10,000 in the second year. That means that, for the first time, the budget allocates more than $1 billion in public money to private schools.

Basketball fans: Have you heard of the 3-second rule? (I had to Google it.)

Democratic Sen. Rodney Pol tried to use it as an analogy in explaining his amendment to a bill that would make protesting outside someone's private home (with intent to harass) a misdemeanor. Pol wanted to add language saying people can still march along a residential street near that house -- like a basketball player is allowed a couple-second grace period to hang out in the free-throw lane while their team has the ball.

He didn't score. Senate Bill 348 is now waiting for a vote on the Senate floor. Read more here .

