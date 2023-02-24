Open in App
El Paso, TX
City of El Paso Public Library unveils ‘Blue Collar Collection’

By Fabiola Loera,

6 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The City of El Paso Public Library invites the community to the debut of their new book collection “Blue Collar Collection”.

The collection is dedicated to help the local community improve their job skills and knowledge. “Blue Collar Collection” features books and resources on skilled labor such as heavy equipment operator, electrician, welding, home inspector, construction, plumbing, and much more.

The books from the collection are available for loan at all public library locations with the use of a free El Paso Public Library card.

“The ‘Blue Collar Collection’ is one way the El Paso Public Library aims to assist the local workforce and support the City’s vision of creating a vibrant regional economy.” said Norma Martinez, El Paso Public Library Director.

For a list of all books available through the “Blue Collar Collection” or to learn more about the El Paso Public Library, visit www.ElPasoLibrary.org

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

