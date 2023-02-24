Open in App
Atlanta, GA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

10 free-agent RB options for the Falcons in 2023

By Matt Urben,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43XYVm_0kxuG46L00

Despite missing the playoffs for a fifth straight season, the Atlanta Falcons established an identity behind a dominant ground game in 2022. Rookie Tyler Allgeier led the way as the team finished third in rushing yards per game (159.9).

With Cordarrelle Patterson, Caleb Huntley and Allgeier under contract for 2023, running back is one of the few positions where the Falcons have both talent and depth.

So while we don’t expect Atlanta to throw money at any big-name running backs, here are 10 players to watch during the 2023 free agency period.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bE9Hu_0kxuG46L00
© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Atlanta, GA newsLocal Atlanta, GA
USA TODAY says the Falcons could make 'major progress' in 2023
Atlanta, GA2 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Steelers top free-agent target off the market
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Chiefs GM Brett Veach monitoring QB market, open to adjusting Patrick Mahomes’ contract
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Report: Panthers more focused on cheaper veteran QBs than on Derek Carr
Charlotte, NC21 hours ago
Tyree Wilson states his case for why the Bears should draft him
Chicago, IL18 hours ago
Ohio State has seemingly rescinded offer to star quarterback Dylan Raiola
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Andrew Berry opens up on twin brother joining the Eagles
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
5 Broncos players who could become cap casualties this offseason
Denver, CO22 hours ago
Big changes for Steelers in new 7-round mock draft update
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
1 player Panthers fans should watch for each day of the combine
Charlotte, NC11 hours ago
Compensation for Aaron Rodgers is 'going to take way more than maybe people realize', says The Athletic
Green Bay, WI11 hours ago
Aaron Rodgers emerges from 'Darkness retreat' to Raiders reportedly not interested in acquiring him
Green Bay, WI17 hours ago
Vikings' 2022 season in review: assessing the play of Minnesota's running backs
Minneapolis, MN42 minutes ago
Eagles bulk up in the trenches in Mel Kiper's latest 2023 NFL mock draft
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Badger NFL Draft prospect Benton takes podium at Combine
Madison, WI9 hours ago
Photos of Notre Dame winning Mike Brey's final home game
South Bend, IN10 hours ago
Ravens HC John Harbaugh reveals latest Baltimore coach to depart for new opportunity
Baltimore, MD10 hours ago
Panthers 'definitely interested' in Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker
Charlotte, NC8 hours ago
Nolan Smith's emotional, outstanding NFL combine interview
Athens, GA1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy