10 free-agent RB options for the Falcons in 2023

Despite missing the playoffs for a fifth straight season, the Atlanta Falcons established an identity behind a dominant ground game in 2022. Rookie Tyler Allgeier led the way as the team finished third in rushing yards per game (159.9).

With Cordarrelle Patterson, Caleb Huntley and Allgeier under contract for 2023, running back is one of the few positions where the Falcons have both talent and depth.

So while we don’t expect Atlanta to throw money at any big-name running backs, here are 10 players to watch during the 2023 free agency period.