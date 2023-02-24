OGWA announces EPA Clean Water NOW Initiative

On Thursday, Oil & Gas Workers Association (OGWA) announced the East Palestine Area Clean Water from National Oil Workers (EPA Clean Water NOW) Initiative to send pallets of water from the Permian Basin to East Palestine area.

While the EPA insists that the municipal water supply is safe to drink, many residents have reported symptoms common to victims of toxic exposure. There are also reports of mass aquatic die-offs in waterways throughout the area.

Thanks to donations from OGWA members and the community, OGWA has secured trucks and hot shots to send pallets of water from the Permian Basin in Texas to the East Palestine area.

Since there is still some space to fill on the trailers, OGWA is asking the public to help by dropping off bottled water at locations in Odessa and Midland.

For those who cannot donate water in person, financial donations can be made at tinyurl.com/mp3st83r. All donations received will be used to send clean water to impacted residents in the East Palestine area.

“American Oil & Gas Workers know what it is like to be abandoned by the Biden administration. While we produce oil and natural gas in the most environmentally conscious way, Biden’s EPA wastes its resources trying to shut down Permian Basin drilling. The EPA should be prepared to assist communities like East Palestine. Instead, the EPA is weaponized against American workers and families,” OGWA Founder and President Matt Coday said in the press release.

Coday continued, “OGWA knows the true value of America’s precious natural resources – especially its people. Since Biden’s administration will not help, OGWA is stepping up to send clean drinking water to our friends and neighbors in Ohio and Pennsylvania.”

Water Drop-Off locations: Hutch’s Oilfield Supply, 10808 West County Road 100. Ask for Travis Austin or Clay Hutchinson, or Basin Roofing, 8220 E Highway 191 Frontage Road, Midland. Ask for Miranda Sullivan.

For more information on Oil & Gas Workers Association and the EPA Clean Water NOW Initiative, contact Garrett Fulce at [email protected]