Michigan State's Air Force ROTC honors slain students in wreath-laying ceremony

Ten days ago, a lone gunman killed three Michigan State University students in a shooting rampage that will forever change the East Lansing campus.

On Thursday, MSU's Air Force ROTC held a wreath-laying ceremony outside the Hannah Administration Building in honor of Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser and Alexandria Verner.

The American, Michigan and Spartan flags were raised to half-staff in honor of the three; interim MSU President Teresa Woodruff and interim Provost Thomas Jeitschko placed a Spartan Strong wreath at the base of the flagpole flying the American flag.

"Our hearts are still broken but not our Spartan Will," Woodruff said. "That is part of what we mean by Spartan Strong."

Matthew Bush, an MSU Air Force ROTC cadet, also addressed those gathered.

"As we dedicated ourselves now to our cause in honor of the heroes that we've lost, we must also dedicate ourselves in honor of the students who had their futures cruelly and senselessly stolen from them last week," he said.