Open in App
Lincoln, NE
See more from this location?
Nebraska Examiner

Installation of solar panels gets Lincoln condo owner in hot water

By Paul Hammel,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33HNn7_0kxuBB5Y00

Solar panels, installed on the roof of her south Lincoln condominium, got Rosalind Carr in hot water with her homeowners association. (Paul Hammel/Nebraska Examiner)

LINCOLN — Concerned about the environment, in part after studying Pope Francis’ encyclical that climate change is real and that we must care for our “common home,” Rosalind Carr took action.

In October, Carr had 14 solar panels installed on the roof of her townhouse in the Cape Charles Square neighborhood of south Lincoln.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11myhj_0kxuBB5Y00

Rosalind Carr (Paul Hammel/Nebraska Examiner)

It wasn’t to save money, the retiree said, but “to do something good.”

The reaction, however, wasn’t that good from some neighbors and the homeowners’ association that governs the neighborhood.

The Cape Charles Square Homeowners Association ordered Carr to remove the solar panels, or the association would do it for her, because she hadn’t gained permission from the HOA board, as required in the local covenants, to install them.

The ruckus over the rooftop installation is just the latest nationwide over solar panels and HOA rules and helped prompt a state senator from Lincoln to introduce a bill this year that would block HOAs from banning solar installations.

‘Solar rights’ laws

Several states, including Colorado and Iowa, have passed “solar rights” laws. Iowa’s law allows for “solar access easements” for sunlight to such installations and permits local municipalities to enact ordinances that prohibit HOAs from blocking rooftop solar panels.

Sen. George Dungan said that the need for renewable, green energy continues to grow and that local covenants should not block the installation of solar panels, as long as they comply with local zoning ordinances and laws.

He said his Legislative Bill 49 isn’t patterned after another state’s law but is designed to encourage solar installations in Nebraska.

“It’s a small change for a big gain,” he said.

Several supporters of LB 49 testified Thursday before the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee. They told senators that solar energy is not only good for the environment but also would reduce the need for additional electric transmission lines as well as the use of fossil fuels to generate power.

Personal property rights

It’s also an issue of personal property rights, they said.

But opponents of the measure said LB 49 goes too far.

Justin Brady, a lobbyist for the Nebraska Realtors Association and homebuilders groups in Omaha and Lincoln, said that people buy homes based on the “private” covenants imposed in a neighborhood and that the state should not interfere.

Rick McDonald of the Metropolitan Omaha Property Owners Association said that the bill, as originally written, would give tenants the right to install solar panels on rental properties — installations that can damage the property.

State Sen. George Dungan III of Lincoln. (Craig Chandler/University Communication)

But Dungan, in his opening statement, said the intent of LB 49 was not to affect landlords and rental properties but to block HOAs from passing rules banning solar panels in neighborhoods.

Concerns were also expressed about a clause in LB 49 that would allow cites or counties to pass rules to provide a “solar access permit” to a landowner so that trees or buildings don’t block “direct sunlight” to the panels.

Opponents said creating such a “right to direct sunlight” was unconstitutional and could cause removal of trees that reduce air conditioning costs and provide other benefits. Even one supporter of LB 49 questioned the wisdom of removing trees.

Dungan said his intent is not to cause trees to be cut down but to allow local municipalities, if they wish, to issue solar access permits.

The Judiciary Committee took no action on LB 49 after the hearing. The bill received 20 letters of support and 49 in opposition.

‘Vitriol’ from some neighbors

Meanwhile, down in south Lincoln, Carr said she has agreed to remove the solar panels from her roof rather than force the HOA to spend money in court defending its covenants.

She said it was her fault that she didn’t get permission first. Carr said she had her application to install the solar panels ready for an HOA board meeting but then her contractors asked to move up the job by a month, giving her one day’s notice.

“I totally spun it off,” Carr said. “My fault.”

But, she said, she’s been disappointed by some neighbors’ negative reaction to the solar panels, which hug her condo’s roof and are only visible from the south side of the building.

“It’s like I put up a sign that I was selling sex,” Carr said of the “vitriol” from a small group of neighbors.

Ironically, the local HOA had passed some “guidelines” a month before she installed her solar panels that allowed them as long as the panels were not visible from the street. Carr said she was unaware of the guidelines until after she installed her solar panels and that an offer to move her installation was rejected by the HOA’s attorney.

She said it will cost about $3,500 to remove the panels, when weather permits. Carr plans to donate them to Habitat for Humanity.

LB 49 is designed to help resolve future conflicts between HOAs and homeowners wishing to install solar panels, and Carr said she hope it passes. If that happens, she may rejoin the movement to solar energy.

“I will tell you, I may just put them up again,” Carr said.

The post Installation of solar panels gets Lincoln condo owner in hot water appeared first on Nebraska Examiner .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
‘Constitutional carry’ bills have increased violent crime, opponents of gun bill say
Omaha, NE14 hours ago
Omaha police union drops opposition to ‘constitutional carry’ gun bill after amendments proposed
Omaha, NE5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
State funding sought to help revitalize rural main streets, historic urban business districts
Beatrice, NE10 hours ago
Nebraska lawmaker seeks a vote of the people for weighty TIF requests
Omaha, NE1 day ago
Prospective buyer plans new use for historic Lincoln church
Lincoln, NE2 days ago
West Omaha homeowners clash with developers on plan to build apartment complex
Omaha, NE1 day ago
Southwest Omaha homeowners fight city over sewer backup damages
Omaha, NE2 days ago
Nebraska lawmaker continues push for LGBTQ nondiscrimination employment policy
Lincoln, NE9 hours ago
Wedding company’s closing causes mess for Nebraska couples, contractors
Omaha, NE1 day ago
Nebraska lawmakers weigh proposal to use state funds for private school enrollment
Lincoln, NE1 day ago
On 'National Pig Day,' Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen names metal pig in his office
Lincoln, NE19 hours ago
South Omaha raises a collective voice to say the area is ready for $100 million in ARPA funds
Omaha, NE2 days ago
Families warn against bill allowing ‘reasonable physical intervention’ in Nebraska schools
Lincoln, NE1 day ago
BREAKING: Missing Council Bluffs woman found dead
Council Bluffs, IA1 day ago
'Good guy' with a gun data raises questions
Omaha, NE2 days ago
Nebraska legislature set to debate permitless conceal carry bill this week
Omaha, NE3 days ago
Man shot multiple times, killed in workplace argument in northeast Nebraska
Lincoln, NE12 hours ago
Oil-soaked soil from Kansas pipeline spill was sent to landfill near Omaha
Omaha, NE6 days ago
Suspected homicide under investigation in small Nebraska community, authorities say
Lincoln, NE2 days ago
“O” Street Temporary Closure Sunday, February 26
Lincoln, NE3 days ago
Thousands revel in antiques at Lancaster County Winterfest event
Lincoln, NE3 days ago
Car almost drives into lagoon in north Lincoln
Lincoln, NE3 days ago
2 arrested in West Omaha after pursuit on Dodge Expressway
Omaha, NE1 day ago
The Lincoln Underground
Lincoln, NE5 days ago
UPDATE: Crash on I-80 westbound near 42nd Street has been cleared
Omaha, NE17 hours ago
Omaha man arrested for obstructing traffic after part of 72nd Street closed for over 12 hours
Omaha, NE1 day ago
Lincoln Police say loud argument led to seizure of 220 pills
Lincoln, NE18 hours ago
Storms possible by Sunday evening
Lincoln, NE3 days ago
Lincoln High Principal Defends Students Ejected From Game
Des Moines, IA1 day ago
BREAKING: Crash closes WB I-480 at Missouri River bridge
Omaha, NE5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy