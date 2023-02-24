Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN draft analyst offers player comps for top offensive tackle prospects

By Curt Popejoy,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KDbMN_0kxu9Gxm00

There is a real possibility that the Pittsburgh Steelers will target an offensive tackle in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. The offensive line made progress last season but still could use an infusion of talent at offensive tackle and perhaps guard. ESPN NFL draft analyst Matt Miller offered his opinion on some player comps for the 19 players.

Miller has three offensive tackle tackles with first-round grades and we wanted to take a look at the pro comps he made.

First up is Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski, his highest-rated offensive tackle. The comparison he gives is to New Orleans Saints tackle Ryan Ramczyk. In his six-year career, Ramczyk has been named and All-Pro three times.

Next, Miller has Broderick Jones out of Georgia. His comparison for Jones is that of Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins. Dawkins was a little slow out of the gate after being a second-round pick in 2017 but has made the Pro Bowl each of the last two seasons.

Finally, Miller has Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr. who he has at No. 16. It’s interesting that Miller has Johnson as the third-best OT in the draft when most consider him the top guy but nevertheless, the player comp for Johnson is Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead. Armstead has been a steady but rarely spectacular player during his 11-year career.

Going off of these, who is the tackle you want the Steelers to pick in the first round? Let us know in the comments.

