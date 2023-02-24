Open in App
El Paso, TX
See more from this location?
KTSM

Armijo Recreation Center to reopen

By Luisa Barrios,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pe3FT_0kxu7McE00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM )- The reopening of the Armijo Recreation Center will take place on Thursday, Feb. 23, the City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Departments announced.

The center located at 700 E. 7 th Ave will be open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday with a variety of programs and activities for people of all ages.

Officials informed that the center was part of the COVID-19 shut down and faced problems due to the lack of staff.

“We’re excited to be reopening more of our facilities, especially Armijo Recreation Center, a center that has a long history with our department and that has always been part of the heart of Segundo Barrio,” said Cultural Affairs and Recreation Managing Director Ben Fyffe.

The Parks and Recreation Department continues to hire for different positions in the recreation, sports, and aquatic areas; for more information click on the “Careers” link at www.ElPasoTexas.gov .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Paso del Norte provides new scholarship opportunities in Borderland community
El Paso, TX1 day ago
IDEA to host 5K and healthy living expo Saturday
El Paso, TX6 hours ago
Divided City Council votes to terminate City Manager Gonzalez’s contract
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Specialized orthopedic health care access in El Paso
El Paso, TX13 hours ago
FBI El Paso to host agent recruitment event
El Paso, TX6 hours ago
Middle school in Alamogordo closed after roof damaged in wind storm
Alamogordo, NM1 day ago
Suspicious package prompts evacuation of Walmart in NE El Paso
El Paso, TX18 hours ago
2 EPISD schools held classes despite being without power
El Paso, TX2 days ago
2 SISD mariachi ensembles win prestigious Division 1 rating
Seguin, TX2 days ago
Truck transporting vehicles on fire closes I-10 East between Copia and Raynolds
El Paso, TX18 hours ago
Winter storm weather leads to school delays in Borderland
El Paso, TX14 hours ago
Las Cruces Fire to launch new crisis intervention program
Las Cruces, NM1 day ago
‘The family unit is suffering here’; City leaders and community discuss rising juvenile crime
El Paso, TX7 hours ago
‘El Paso Arborist’ provides tips on protecting your trees after severe windy weather
El Paso, TX7 hours ago
EPCC Theater presents two comedy plays this March
El Paso, TX6 hours ago
Crash in Central El Paso sends 3 people to hospital
El Paso, TX1 day ago
‘Suspicious item’ that closed down roads turns out to be suitcase
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare among top 5% of U.S. hospitals
El Paso, TX2 days ago
2nd ’round table’ to tackle public safety after series of high-profile crimes in El Paso
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Shooting in Northeast El Paso leaves one man injured
El Paso, TX20 hours ago
‘Stop the Bleed’ training for high school students teaches lifesaving skills
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Cartels steering migrants into deadly storm drains
El Paso, TX1 day ago
El Paso police arrest DPS agent after alleged assault
El Paso, TX12 hours ago
Las Cruces police searches for missing 12-year-old girl
Las Cruces, NM12 hours ago
UTEP, New Mexico softball split midweek doubleheader in Albuquerque
Albuquerque, NM7 hours ago
NSMU ends COVID-19 vaccination requirement and case reporting
Las Cruces, NM15 hours ago
1 person critically injured in crash that shuts down Transmountain for hours
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Locomotive FC signs Luis Moreno, becomes club’s youngest ever signing
El Paso, TX2 days ago
During period of uncertainty, Casey Owens overseeing New Mexico State basketball
Las Cruces, NM15 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy