Armijo Recreation Center to reopen

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM )- The reopening of the Armijo Recreation Center will take place on Thursday, Feb. 23, the City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Departments announced.

The center located at 700 E. 7 th Ave will be open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday with a variety of programs and activities for people of all ages.

Officials informed that the center was part of the COVID-19 shut down and faced problems due to the lack of staff.

“We’re excited to be reopening more of our facilities, especially Armijo Recreation Center, a center that has a long history with our department and that has always been part of the heart of Segundo Barrio,” said Cultural Affairs and Recreation Managing Director Ben Fyffe.

The Parks and Recreation Department continues to hire for different positions in the recreation, sports, and aquatic areas; for more information click on the “Careers” link at www.ElPasoTexas.gov .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.