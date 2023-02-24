Open in App
Brookings, SD
See more from this location?
KELOLAND

Zeke Mayo excels as leader for SDSU men

By Grant Sweeter,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14aWbl_0kxu6ShZ00

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — SDSU guard Zeke Mayo averaged nine points per game last year, as the Jackrabbits completed an undefeated conference season. This year, the Lawrence, Kansas native has doubled his numbers and emerged as one of the best in the Summit League.

Legacies built: Selland, Burckhard leave mark at SDSU

Zeke Mayo was the fourth leading scorer for SDSU last year, behind Baylor Scheierman and Douglas Wilson. However both of them left Brookings last season, opening the door for an expanded role for Mayo.

“His role last year was more of a complimentary player. He was able to make plays, but more times than not, it was off of somebody else, initially creating some advantages,” SDSU head coach Eric Henderson said.

“I struggled early on, but it kind of slowed down for me a little bit and the take over instinct just kind of came along after that Eastern Washington game a little bit,” SDSU guard Zeke Mayo said.

The Jackrabbits sought to lean on Mayo this season as their leading scorer, though there was a learning curve that came with the adjustment.

“We kept at it and we kept learning. You can learn a lot of different ways, but learning on the job was the way Zeke needed it to happen,” Henderson said.

Dentlinger’s perseverance pays off for SDSU men

Mayo learned plenty from former SDSU teammate and current Creighton standout, Baylor Scheierman.

“Just watching him get to his spots and play at his own pace, that just kin of helped me and guided me to where I needed to be this year,” Mayo said.

The sophomore guard is now scoring 18.5 points per game this year, which is third best in the Summit League.

“He’s certainly scoring the ball at a high level, but he’s also our leading defensive rebounder and he’s leading us in assists,” Henderson said. “The impact that he’s having is also not including the attention that he’s gaining from the actions that we’re putting him in.”

Mayo has approached each game the same, with a mentality to attack.

“I want to be able to make a play. It’s not just about me going to score, it’s about me making a play,” Mayo said. “I think that I’ve done a great job of that throughout this year at practices and games. I think that’s why they want the ball in my hands is because I can go make a play, whether it’s for me or for my teammates.”

Mayo posted a career high 41 points in a win over NDSU this season. He and the Jacks return to action Thursday against Kansas City.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Washington State newsLocal Washington State
South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll – Feb. 27
Sioux Falls, SD2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
SDSU basketball ready for tourney, following strong seasons
Brookings, SD6 hours ago
Myah Selland named Becky Hammon finalist
Brookings, SD16 hours ago
SDSU drops close game to Oral Roberts
Brookings, SD3 days ago
Darren Tighe named new DSU men’s basketball coach
Madison, SD1 day ago
Class ‘AA’ Boys SoDak 16 matchups
Sioux Falls, SD1 day ago
Eye on KELOLAND: Sanford Pentagon turns 10
Sioux Falls, SD1 day ago
SMSU women fall in NSIC semifinals
Sioux Falls, SD2 days ago
Augustana women fall in NSIC semifinals
Sioux Falls, SD2 days ago
SDSU men lose tough contest to Oral Roberts
Brookings, SD4 days ago
Summit League Tournament Preview Show to air Thursday
Brookings, SD1 day ago
SDSU women complete Summit League season perfect
Brookings, SD4 days ago
Basketball is big business in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls, SD2 days ago
USF men fall in quarterfinals of NSIC Tournament
Sioux Falls, SD3 days ago
Monday Scoreboard – February 27
Sioux Falls, SD2 days ago
Duffy propels Augustana into NSIC semifinals
Sioux Falls, SD3 days ago
Girls SoDak 16 pairings released
Sioux Falls, SD2 days ago
Viborg-Hurley, Bridgewater-Emery and St. Mary win Tuesday
Dell Rapids, SD1 day ago
Grit pushes SMSU into NSIC semifinals
Sioux Falls, SD3 days ago
Pierre boys knock off top-seeded Jefferson in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls, SD2 days ago
Renderings released of Augustana’s Midco Arena
Sioux Falls, SD3 days ago
Summit League women’s bracket released
Sioux Falls, SD4 days ago
Dakota Valley, Vermillion, Tea Area win in playoffs
Vermillion, SD1 day ago
Summit League men’s pairings announced
Sioux Falls, SD4 days ago
Northern State advances in NSIC quarterfinals
Sioux Falls, SD4 days ago
Summit League Tournament: What you need to know
Sioux Falls, SD1 day ago
SF Christian, Lennox advance in girls playoffs
Sioux Falls, SD4 days ago
Jackrabbit men cruise over the Roos
Brookings, SD6 days ago
Huset’s Speedway set to host Championship Snocross
Brandon, SD1 day ago
SDSU women blow past Kansas City on the road
Kansas City, MO6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy