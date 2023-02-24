Work zone cameras bill passes WA Senate

OLYMPIA – A bill to authorize the use of speed safety cameras in state highway work zones passed the Washington Senate Wednesday.

“Folks working on our state highways deserve to do so with the peace of mind that they will end their shift by going home to their families and loved ones,” said Senator Marko Liias (D-Everett), sponsor of the bill. “These workers are acting every day to ensure our highways are safe for commuters, and we have a duty to keep them safe as well.”

Senate Bill 5272 aims to increase safety for workers on state highways through speed safety cameras. Speed safety cameras are already in use in Washington at locations such as school speed zones, railroad crossings, and more, the release by the Washington State Senate Democrats said.

“In recent years, we’ve seen too many injuries and even fatalities in our highway work zones,” said Senator Curtis King (R-Yakima), ranking Republican on the Senate Transportation Committee.

The Washington State Department of Transportation reported that in 2021, there were 1,232 work zone collisions – including five fatal crashes, the release stated.

The bill passed the Senate chamber with a vote of 47-2. It heads to the House for consideration where, if passed in its current form, would go into effect in July 2024.

“In the last two years, we have already lost four of our members and had 28 serious injuries in state highway work zones,” said Billy Wallace with the Washington and Northern Idaho District Council of Laborers. “We need all the help we can get to make sure our folks are safe, and these cameras have proven to be effective at reducing speeding in work zones across the country. I’m grateful to Sens. King and Liias for working with us on this important bill to protect our workers.”