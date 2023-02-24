Suspects in the Whitehaven shootings out on bond

Two suspects in the Sunday, Feb. 19, Whitehaven shootings have both posted bond after their bond amounts were lowered to $25,000 following court appearances Thursday, Feb. 23.

The two men, Julius Freeman and Ladarius Marion, are charged in relation to shootings that left one person dead and at least 10 people injured.

Marion, 21, was originally held on an $800,000 bond that was set for him Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Marion is charged with second-degree murder, five counts of attempted second-degree murder and five counts of employment of a weapon during a dangerous felony.

Freeman, 23, was originally held on a $150,000 bond that also was set for him on Tuesday.

The affidavit of complaint filed against Ladarius Marion. (Courtesy Shelby County Government)

He is charged with one count of facilitation of second-degree murder, five counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and five counts of criminal attempt of facilitation of second-degree murder.

Court records show that both defendants are assigned to General Sessions Criminal Court Division 11 Judge Karen Massey’s courtroom.

Defense attorney Leslie Ballin is representing Marion. According to Ballin’s description of the surveillance footage of the shooting, he said his client’s bail was lowered because gunshots first came from the Mercury Milan.

He also said Marion’s community ties and his military status as a former National Guardsman contributed to the lower bond.

Police are still looking for a third suspect, who is believed to have occupied a white sedan the night of the shootings that occurred at and near Live Lounge, 1482 East Shelby Drive at about 1 a.m. Sunday.

The affidavit of complaint filed against Julius Freeman. (Courtesy Shelby County Government)

MPD initially responded to a shooting at the Live Lounge at 12:43 a.m. Sunday, according to information it provided publicly. Two female shooting victims were found and transported to Regional One in critical condition. Five others in non-critical condition were transported to other local hospitals in private cars, MPD tweeted.

While responding to that call, MPD received a call about another shooting at a gas station at Shelby Drive and Boeingshire Drive. There, they found one person, a 23-year-old male, dead inside a blue Mercury Milan. Three other shooting victims were transported to Regional One Health in critical condition, according to the tweet from MPD.

The five who were in non-critical condition have all been released, said spokesperson Officer Theresa Carlson.

An affidavit of complaint suggests there may have been up to 13 victims.

There were four female victims ages 21, 22, 18 and 25; and there were six males ages 23, 25, 19, 24, 30, 25, and 22.