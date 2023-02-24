San Antonio’s Hopscotch Immersive Art Experience is Coming to San Pedro

Hopscotch Immersive Art Experience — a curated collaborative brand + environment by Nicole Jensen and Hunter Inman — will open a second location at 1190 Nagoya Way, San Pedro, CA 90731 , the former San Pedro Public Market and soon-to-be West Harbor food hall and waterfront park.

The mesmeric, art-centric adventure has a maiden operation in San Antonio, Texas featuring an array of eccentric, mind-bending exhibitions, a full bar, a large patio, a food truck, and a gift shop all spread throughout the space’s 20,000 square feet.

Per Hopscotch’s website , the brand’s beverage program features “specialty cocktails, beer, wine, and non-alcoholic [drinks] that are carefully selected and inspired by installations throughout the space.”

What’s more, Hopscotch’s food menu is a rotating highlight reel of flavors and snacks from local vendors.

The West Harbor development website predicts a 2024 opening for the massive project which will include 42 acres and one mile of direct waterfront access; over 150,000 square feet of retail, restaurants, and entertainment; four acres of outdoor park and recreation space; harbor-side excursions and attractions; a huge courtesy dock to accommodate boats; and a 6,200-seat amphitheater (under environmental review).

Comment from Hopscotch Co-Founder Hunter Inman is forthcoming.

Photo: Official | Hopscotch

