Open in App
San Antonio, TX
See more from this location?
What Now Los Angeles

San Antonio’s Hopscotch Immersive Art Experience is Coming to San Pedro

By Amanda Peukert,

6 days ago

Hopscotch Immersive Art Experience — a curated collaborative brand + environment by Nicole Jensen and Hunter Inman — will open a second location at 1190 Nagoya Way, San Pedro, CA 90731 , the former San Pedro Public Market and soon-to-be West Harbor food hall and waterfront park.

The mesmeric, art-centric adventure has a maiden operation in San Antonio, Texas featuring an array of eccentric, mind-bending exhibitions, a full bar, a large patio, a food truck, and a gift shop all spread throughout the space’s 20,000 square feet.

Per Hopscotch’s website , the brand’s beverage program features “specialty cocktails, beer, wine, and non-alcoholic [drinks] that are carefully selected and inspired by installations throughout the space.”

What’s more, Hopscotch’s food menu is a rotating highlight reel of flavors and snacks from local vendors.

The West Harbor development website predicts a 2024 opening for the massive project which will include 42 acres and one mile of direct waterfront access; over 150,000 square feet of retail, restaurants, and entertainment; four acres of outdoor park and recreation space; harbor-side excursions and attractions; a huge courtesy dock to accommodate boats; and a 6,200-seat amphitheater (under environmental review).

Comment from Hopscotch Co-Founder Hunter Inman is forthcoming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nJbYT_0kxu4tPU00
Photo: Official | Hopscotch


Keep up with What Now Los Angeles’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
A Santa Monica Hideaway is Coming This Spring
Santa Monica, CA2 days ago
AYA Opens in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Robeks Opens in Sylmar
San Fernando, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
7 Leaves Cafe Will Soon Open its 43rd Location
Lynwood, CA4 days ago
A Pizza and Brewery Concept is Coming to Commerce
Commerce, CA4 days ago
Mario’s Butcher Shop & Delicatessen is Expanding
Los Angeles, CA6 days ago
A New Brunch and Booze Concept is Coming to LA
Los Angeles, CA6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy