BrownsDigest

Browns to Name Ben Bloom Defensive Line Coach per Albert Breer

By Pete Smith,

6 days ago

Albert Breer of theMMQB is reporting the Cleveland Browns will name Ben Bloom their defensive line coach, promoting from within their organization.

The Cleveland Browns have named Ben Bloom their defensive line coach as first reported by Albert Breer of TheMMQB. Bloom had previously been the Browns run game coordinator for the defensive side of the ball.

Bloom replaces Chris Kiffin, who is now a linebackers coach for the Houston Texans. In his second stint with the Browns, Bloom joined the team in 2020 after previously being a linebackers coach for the Dallas Cowboys.

The focus of Bloom's work with the Browns over the past three seasons has been working with the front seven. Now, he will get the opportunity to run the show for the defensive line under new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

Schwartz has stressed how important the defensive line is in his defense, so there will be pressure on Bloom to deliver. Meanwhile, it stands to reason that Schwartz will be focusing much of his attention making sure that unit is right.

Although the Browns have Myles Garrett, arguably the best edge rusher in the NFL, they have little else. The team will be working to add multiple starters this coming offseason along with incorporating young players that were drafted this past season including Alex Wright, Isaiah Thomas and Perrion Winfrey.

Bloom already has an existing relationship with these players, which could pave the way for smooth transition. However, the Browns must have significantly better production from the defensive line compared to the past two seasons if they are going to make a meaningful run in the 2023 season.

