Diana's 'favourite designer' picked by Queen Camilla to make her gown for King Charles's coronation

Princess Diana's 'favourite' designer Bruce Oldfield has been chosen to make the Queen Consort's gown for the coronation, a source claims.

Oldfield, 72, had a professional relationship with Diana for 10 years and designed some of her most well known outfits.

Over the years, he's also developed a close bond with Camilla and dressed her for several significant occasions .

And one insider told The Sun he was the 'obvious' choice for Camilla ahead of King Charles's coronation on May 6.

'Camilla has a very close friendship with Bruce spanning many years so in many ways it is the natural and obvious choice,' the source said.

'Camilla trusts Bruce because he has really delivered on dresses for so many important occasions recently for her.'

While Oldfield has not commented on the suggestion he's designing the gown, he previously said: 'I gave Diana her glamour and Camilla her confidence.'

Born in London to a half-Irish woman and a Jamaican boxer, Oldfield grew up in children's homes around Ripon before he tried teaching in his 20s.

Later a course at Central Saint Martins led him to a career in fashion. He began making couture clothes in 1978 before opening his first shop selling ready-to-wear and couture designs in 1984.

It was through children's charity Barnardo's that Oldfield met Diana - who was president of the charity from 1984 to 1996.

The royal was regularly spotted at functions wearing his designs.

Oldfield previously described work for Diana as 'relentless', explaining she would be 'dressed up like she was going to a wedding every day'.

'That relationship lasted almost 10 years', he said, 'It was really important for me. She was the perfect client.'

In addition to the Oldfield gown, Queen Consort Camilla will pay tribute to her late mother-in-law by resetting her coronation crown with the former monarch's diamonds, Buckingham Palace revealed.

Queen Mary's Crown – which was made by Garrard & Co for Mary of Teck in 1911 – has been removed from display at the Tower of London for modification ahead of the ceremony, it was announced.

A palace statement said Camilla wanted to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth by incorporating diamonds from her personal jewellery collection into the crown.

The historic ceremony will begin with Camilla's crowning, before Charles is officially named as monarch when the St Edward's Crown is placed on his head by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

A procession will then lead the newly-crowned King past thousands of people to Buckingham Palace, where he will join members of his family on the balcony to wave at the crowd.