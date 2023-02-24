Commanders' Eric Bieniemy 'Focused on Washington', Not Future Head Coaching Jobs

New Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is focused on this year and isn't looking ahead to potential head coaching vacancies.

New Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is ready to get down to business in the nation's capital.

But ...

There are still lingering questions surrounding him and the fact that he was overlooked for head coaching positions that many felt he was more than qualified for.

So, does that eat away at Bieniemy?

"The only thing I need to be concerned with, it's what's important today," Bieniemy said in his first press conference with his new team. "Today, I gotta be the best person that I can be. I gotta be the best coach that I can be. And on top of that, I gotta get these guys in this building to learn to trust me, to get to know me, but also understanding what the term accountability means.

"And so, I have to be accountable to these men. So, all that stuff about being the head coach, we can talk about that next year sometime. Right now I'm focused on the job at hand.”

The job at hand is an interesting one. Taking over from Scott Turner and his 24th-ranked offense, Bieniemy knows the challenges in front of him .

But before he can think about his game plan and strategy as the offensive play caller, he has to know what players will be needed and which ones won't.

“Well, I personally, I have a lot of thoughts (about the roster) and I can sit here and point out all the great things that some of these guys have done throughout their career, but that's not important right now," Bieniemy said. "What's important is this, I gotta evaluate every player on this roster, and I haven't had an opportunity to do that."

Once that process occurs, then Washington and Bieniemy can work on improving what was, at times, a rather bleak offense . With weapons in Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, Curtis Samuel, and running back Brian Robinson, Bieniemy has players who can take defenses apart.

And the coordinator can't wait to get started.

