Fort Myers, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Driver caught traveling on Lee County sidewalk to avoid traffic

By Sarah Metts,

6 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Drivers along Daniels Parkway are always looking for alternate routes to beat traffic and congestion. The road is well known for being busy.

On Wednesday, one driver caught someone on their dash cam veering off Daniels Parkway, heading toward Fort Myers and onto the sidewalk just to get around cars on the roadway.

Joy Robertson travels along the roadway daily, and she says every day is a new adventure.

“When you drive these roads, you know when rush hour is,” Robertson says “You know when traffic is going to be heavy, so you just take your time and deal with it.”

Robertson says she has never seen anything like this.

“What if you have cyclists or people on the path walking their dog or their children,” Robertson says.

Luckily, no one was injured in this incident, but Florida Highway Patrol says this is illegal. Troopers say, if caught, a driver could receive a ticket or get arrested for reckless driving.

