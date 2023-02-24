Open in App
Columbia, SC
The State

Keenan star basketball player out for state semifinal matchup

By Lou Bezjak,

6 days ago

The Keenan girls basketball team is without its star player for Friday’s state semifinal game.

Senior MiLaysia Fulwiley won’t play for Keenan the Class 2A Upper State championship against Gray Collegiate at Bob Jones University after an ankley during the third quarter of Tuesday’s third-round 60-48 win against Silver Bluff.

Fulwiley was in street clothes on Friday and sat on the bench for the game against Gray Collegiate. She told The State she is likely out four to six weeks and will probably miss the McDonald’s All-American game.

Fulwiley has never missed a game in her high school career.

Senior guard Tanaja Kennedy played a big role in Fulwiley’s absence, scoring 18 points in the game.

Fulwiley’s void would be a big blow for the Raiders, who are going for their fourth straight state championship.

Keenan has made it to the state championship in all of Fulwiley’s previous five seasons. The South Carolina signee was called up to varsity on before the playoffs as a seventh-grader.

Fulwiley has been one of the most dynamic players in state history, winning four state championships and her highlights are heavily viewed on YouTube and Overtime websites.

Fulwiley went over 3,000 points for her career last week against Saluda and was picked for the McDonald’s All-American game.

Friday’s contest will be the third meeting of the season between Keenan and Gray Collegiate, which is making its first state semifinal appearance. Keenan defeated Gray, 57-48 on Jan. 17 and 59-47 on Jan. 20. The Raiders are 6-0 all-time against the War Eagles.

The winner of Friday’s game advances to the 2A championship game on March 3 at USC Aiken.

