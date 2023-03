Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez shows he's healthy with a home run during batting practice.

It just feels like we are getting closer and closer to baseball season!

The Cleveland Guardians start their Spring Training gives this Saturday, but the team has been putting in the work over the last few weeks. This includes Jose Ramirez who is primed to have a fantastic 2023 season and could easily be the league's MVP.

His swing is already looking in its mid-season form which can be seen in this video:

Yes, I realize this is just batting practice and not even live pitching. But it's not hard to get excited for the season seeing a healthy Jose swing a bat and bring good vibes to the diamond.

Ramirez is coming off a 2022 season where he slashed .280/.355/.514 with 29 home runs and 126 RBI. He did all of this amid a hand injury that he suffered all the way back in June that required surgery over the offseason. However, he's all healthy for the start of the upcoming season.

The Guardians play their first Spring Training game on Saturday at 3:05 EST against the Cincinnati Reds.

