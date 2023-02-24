Open in App
Cleveland, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns handing DL coach responsibilities to run game coordinator Ben Bloom

By Cory Kinnan,

6 days ago
After allowing Chris Kiffin to take a lateral move with the Houston Texans without blocking his departure (a sign that this regime allowed guys like him, Jeff Howard, and Mike Priefer to avoid being fired), the Cleveland Browns have now landed their new defensive line coach. And according to SI’s Albert Breer, it was an internal hire as they are giving defensive run game coordinator Ben Bloom the title of defensive line coach as well.

As the Browns transition to a new era under new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, they desperately need the young players on their defense to come to life as one-year deals for veterans in free agency will do little for the long-term health of the unit. Can Bloom get the best out of young defensive linemen like Alex Wright and Perrion Winfrey?

