Russian Students Locked Inside School After Refusing To Join Vladimir Putin's War Against Ukraine

Russian students were reportedly locked inside their school after refusing to join Vladimir Putin ’s ongoing war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a shocking development to come one year after the 70-year-old Russian leader first invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, Putin has reportedly ordered Russian teenagers to fight in the war to make up for his drastic loss of troops on the enemy frontlines.

Even more shocking are reports that these students are being punished for refusing to join the ongoing conflict – even when some of the teenagers are not yet 18 years old and not legally allowed to join the Russian military.

According to the Russian Telegram channel Mobilization News , the students “were assembled under the pretext of rehearsing a graduation ceremony” earlier this week before “representatives of the military enlistment office came to the meeting.”

"The students said that they were detained for an hour and a half in the college on Fabritiusa Street by their teachers,” the Telegram channel explained, at which point the teens were handed mobilization orders and “pressured to sign the documents.”

The startling situation reportedly came to an end when one student, identified only as Maxim G., "called the police asking for help.”

"The boy said that he was a cadet in a police college and that he and his classmates had been locked in the auditorium to force him to go to the front," Mobilization News reported.

Although the students were eventually freed from the auditorium by the responding police officers, the incident exhibits how desperate Putin is to recruit soldiers for his failing war effort against Ukraine.

As RadarOnline.com reported, this is not the first time the Russian leader has been accused of recruiting underage Russians to fight on the frontlines of the war in Ukraine.

Shortly after Putin’s “special military operation” against the neighboring nation was launched last year, it was revealed the Russian strongman was establishing a “Kid Army” comprised of youth club members and cadets as young as 16.

Additional reports indicated a number of soldiers in Putin’s “Kid Army” were sent into Ukraine to fight against their will, at which point they suffered serious injuries or were killed in action.

"They have been doing military training and there have been deaths among these teenagers,” Lyudmyla Denisova , the Ukrainian parliament commissioner on human rights, informed the United Nations at the time. “Now they are promoting the entry into the army of civilians, including children in the temporarily occupied territories.”

"In doing so the Russian Federation has violated the laws and customs of war provided by the 1949 Geneva Convention on the protection of civilians and the rights of children,” Denisova continued. "The recruitment of children is a violation of international law.’’

RadarOnline.com revealed on Wednesday that Putin was also accused of forcing nearly 100,000 Moscow citizens to attend a military rally celebrating the first anniversary of Russia’s war against Ukraine.