Marianne Williamson Set to Mystify America Again With 2024 Run

Bob Strong/Reuters

“Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate,” goes the Marianne Williamson quote frequently misattributed to Nelson Mandela ( really ). “Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure.” On Thursday, apparently having woken up on the material plane feeling extra powerful-beyond-measure, Williamson whispered a simple affirmation into the wind: “I will run for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2024.” Then she turned around and confirmed it to a Northwestern University graduate student in an exclusive interview. “I wouldn’t be running for president if I didn’t believe I could contribute to harnessing the collective sensibility that I feel is our greatest hope at this time,” she told Medill News Service. The self-help guru, certified meme-making machine , and unsuccessful 2020 primary candidate with historically questionable beliefs on the efficacy of vaccines is the first Democratic contender to declare her intention to run against President Joe Biden, to whom she no doubt has but one message: Girlfriend, you are so on.

