Q&A with Mableton City Council District 1 candidates

Ron Davis and DeBorah Johnson

On March 21, voters in the new city of Mableton will head to the polls to elect the city's first mayor and City Council.

Candidates must win a majority — more than 50% of the vote — to be elected.The mayor is elected citywide, and the council candidates will be elected by the residents of the district they are running to represent.

The MDJ reached out to candidates for mayor and City Council with a list of questions. In District 1, two candidates qualified to run: Ron Davis and DeBorah Johnson. Their responses are printed below.

Ron S. Davis

Family: Married to Floria Davis (40 yrs.)

Residence: Mableton (Formerly Unincorporated Austell)

Occupation: Small Business Owner/ Semi-retired

Age: 65

Education: Bachelor’s Degree – Jackson State University

Have you served in elected office before: No

Hometown: Jackson, MS

Email where voters can reach you: rdaviscitycouncild1@gmail.com

Q: Why are you running for a seat on the Mableton City Council?

A: As a 32-year resident of Cobb County and a 26-year resident of the Austell/Mableton community, and a community advocate, I feel I have a vested interest in the overall health and vitality of the community in which I reside. I recognize the vast potential of the area. If done right, with people of good will and a vision beyond the present, we have the opportunity to make the City of Mableton a model for the country. I’m committed to keep our taxes low, to provide opportunities for businesses in the city, and I am committed to the availability of affordable (quality) housing and that’s just for starters. Like so many of my fellow citizens, Mableton is home and I, like them, want to see the community become what it can and should be for everyone.

Q: Should residents who don’t wish to be part of the new city be allowed to de-annex?

A: That is a great question and one I am a bit conflicted over. On one hand, I have heard and respect the concerns those particular residents have regarding their not wanting to be a part of the city. On the other hand, I also respect the voices (and the votes of those who voted yes). I’ve heard both sides of the argument. So, I’ll answer the question this way, “What does the law of the land say? My concern is: What will these kinds of actions have on future elections that are free and fair. Will every election now be challenged by the side that does not win? If there were any improprieties, then they need to be addressed and challenged in the courts and dealt with accordingly. As a matter of fact, I would be the first in line to challenge an unfair or illegal election provided I had the proof to do so and could present that proof in a court of law. If not, then we must abide by what our democracy has been based on since its inception, (when it comes to local elections), the majority has spoken.

Q: If the Cobb Board of Commissioners moves forward with a transit sales tax referendum next year, would you support it?

A: Keeping taxes low is definitely a part of my agenda. Moving the city of Mableton forward once it has been securely established and preparing it for the future is high on my list of priorities as well. Whether or not I would support such a referendum would depend on a number of factors such as:

The will of the people.The value proposition.The lack of alternatives.Environmental impacts.A sound assessment of the project’s effect on the future growth and health of the county.

Q: Do you believe that increasing housing density in south Cobb is the best way to make housing more affordable?

No. When it comes to making housing more affordable, I believe that first we should seriously take a look at limiting the number of investors that come into South Cobb purchasing homes. Part of the problem, as I understand it is that the investors themselves are a significant driver when it comes to the rising cost of housing. Second, I feel there must be a measured approach when it comes to increasing housing density. Yes, banks and grocery stores look at the number of rooftops when deciding to come into an area and that is understandable but what I would never wish to see Mableton become is a municipality full of tightly packed rooftops. I think that would be detrimental to the ambience and appeal to the City of Mableton in the future.

Q: Would you ever vote to increase taxes in the city?

A: I am committed to keeping taxes low, I feel that is a major reason many people, including myself, moved to the area. I feel it would be a major draw to people in the future. I will fight to keep low taxes in the City of Mableton a reality. I would only consider increasing taxes if and only if ABSOLUTELY necessary. What I can promise the residents of district 1 is that my decisions will always be based on facts, truth and common-sense.

DeBorah Johnson

Family: Four grown children, eleven grandchildren and a host of blended and extended family.

Residence: Austell, Georgia 30168

Occupation: Finance, Travel, Laborer

Age: 54 years young

Education: Studies for Bachelor of Science with Concentration in Business Management

Have you served in elected office before: No

Hometown: Born (Grady Memorial Hospital) and raised in Atlanta, Georgia

Email where voters can reach you: DeBorahJohnsonfordistrict39@gmail.com

Q: Why are you running for a seat on the Mableton City Council?

A: I am running for Council for District 1 because I believe in not only moving Mableton forward, but in “Mableton on the Move” with integrity and a sincere heart for positive change. My role as an advocate and stakeholder in the South Cobb area, my helping hands to humanity and honor as Ambassador has helped me to see firsthand the challenges of our district. I have and will continue to advocate on behalf of our citizens with bold plans to voice our concerns with legislation and partnering government entities to improve the wellbeing of all.

Q: Should residents who don’t wish to be part of the new city be allowed to de-annex?

A: Yes, I believe all citizens have valid concerns as it relates to their community. In this situation, many residents feel as though they were not properly educated on the becoming of the City of Mableton. There are errors identified. Including how the language on the legislation bill were presented to voters, down to vital missing components. With all due respect to the people. We must find a common ground. I do not believe in holding citizens hostage or forcing any unwanted actions upon them.

Q: If the Cobb Board of Commissioners moves forward with a transit sales tax referendum next year, would you support it?

A: Yes. I believe this would be a wonderful opportunity to provide public transportation to the citizens of Cobb. Having access to work, healthcare, school, and play is vital to a thriving community life.

Q: Do you believe that increasing housing density in south Cobb is the best way to make housing more affordable?

A: I wouldn’t say it’s the best way to make housing more affordable but certainly one way to continue presenting opportunity with meeting the needs of families who would benefit and could work in the direction of stability rather than having a lack of basic living essentials.

Q: Would you ever vote to increase taxes in the city?

A: I never say never. However, according to the feasibility study. The city could survive without increased taxes possessed on the citizens. My perspective is preferably our senior population, in which most cases our seniors are on a fixed income. When it comes to businesses and other revenue entities, I would have to (outweigh) the option(s) and benefits to the city itself.