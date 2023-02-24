Suit filed in Jan. 20 bus accident that killed 7-year-old boy

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- The family of a 7-year-old boy who was killed after being hit by a school bus in Park Forest last month is suing the school district, the bus company and the driver.

Connor Kaczmarski was exiting a Kickert School Bus on West Gate Drive and Walnut Street on Jan. 20 when his bus driver, Darryl Downs, ran over the child.

Bradley Cosgrove with Clifford Law Offices said Downs violated Illinois law, which requires bus drivers to wait until passengers cross in front of the bus at least 10 feet away before driving away.

Downs was also driving the school bus without a proper license, the attorney said.

"He did not meet the minimum requirements necessary in order to be a commercial driver's license holder and his license was cancelled was not active at the time of the incident. And he was driving the school bus full of children for unknown reasons."

The Kaczmarski family says they hope this lawsuit "prevents another senseless death of a young child."

