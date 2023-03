The city of Oxford confirmed to The Anniston Star on Wednesday afternoon that Culver’s will be placing a location at the site which once held Shoney’s, O’Charley’s and American Inn and Suites. Culvers.com

OXFORD — The rejuvenation of exit 185 will begin with butter burgers and frozen custard.

The city of Oxford confirmed to The Anniston Star on Wednesday afternoon that Culver’s will be placing a location at the site which once held Shoney’s, O’Charley’s and American Inn and Suites.