This is how much snow has fallen in the Sierra Nevada during the winter storm

(KTXL) — The National Weather Service shared how much snow has fallen across the Sierra Nevada since the winter storm began on Wednesday.

The NWS said that snow mainly fell in parts of the Sierra Nevada above 2,000 feet, although some places in interior California received hail or graupel .

According to the NWS, in the first day of the storm 18 inches of snow fell at Dodge Ridge and Palisades Tahoe, 16.5 inches of snow fell at the Sierra Snow Lab, while Sierra at Tahoe saw 16 inches of snow.

Kirkwood reported 11 inches of snow and Sugar Bowl reported 10 inches of snow.

The NWS predicts that snow will continue to fall across the Sierra Nevada along with parts of the lower foothills and Northern Sacramento Valley.

The largest amounts of snow will fall Thursday evening through Friday morning.

During that time, the Northern Sacramento Valley, along with the western foothills of the Sierra Nevada, could see snow accumulations of one to six inches, with even more snow in parts of the Sierra Nevada, the NWS predicts.

