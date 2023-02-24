Open in App
Fresno, CA
New state regulations for street vendors: Fresno hosting free workshop

By Marcela Chavez,

6 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Cultiva La Salud will host a free workshop to let mobile street food vendors about the opportunities new state rules will bring to their businesses.

The workshop will help guide street vendors on what the new state rules mean and include input from the California Street Vendors Coalition from Los Angeles.

Senate Bill 972 took effect on Jan. 1, creating a regulatory framework for street food vendors.

The workshop will inform vendors about the new law affects their work as well as their rights and obligations under SB-972 , which establishes uniform health and sanitation standards and provides for regulation by the State Department of Public Health – requiring local health agencies to enforce the new provisions.

The event will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 28 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Double Tree Hotel located at 2223 Ventura Street. To register, click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

