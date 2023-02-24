Open in App
La Mirada, CA
KTLA

Weak tornado topples trees in La Mirada

By Marc Sternfield,

6 days ago

A weak tornado briefly touched down in southeast Los Angeles County Thursday as a potent winter storm moved through Southern California.

The twister touched down around 11:30 a.m., toppling several trees in the area of Spindlewood and Larrylyn drives in La Mirada, the National Weather Service office in Los Angeles confirmed to KTLA.

There was no apparent damage to homes and no reports of injuries.

NWS said the tornado did not rise to the level of an EF ( Enhanced Fujita Scale ) classification. The weakest EF category is EF-0, which includes tornadoes with wind speeds of 65-85 miles per hour.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4auNID_0kxtnJrn00
    The twister touched down around 11:30 a.m., toppling several trees in the area of Spindlewood and Larrylyn drives in La Mirada, the National Weather Service office in Los Angeles confirmed to KTLA. Feb. 23, 2023. (KTLA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40lTWY_0kxtnJrn00
    The twister touched down around 11:30 a.m., toppling several trees in the area of Spindlewood and Larrylyn drives in La Mirada, the National Weather Service office in Los Angeles confirmed to KTLA. Feb. 23, 2023. (KTLA)

The winter storm has brought a rare snowfall to very low elevations in the metropolitan Los Angeles area and prompted an even rarer Blizzard Warning for Los Angeles County mountains.

Coastal areas and valleys are expected to receive two to five inches of rain through Saturday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

