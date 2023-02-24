Suspect dead, 2 in critical condition after Polk County shootout, sheriff says

It happened on Sawfish Drive in Poinciana early Thursday. Four people were hanging out in the front yard when the suspect, whose name was not released, called out to one of them and was angry over “a girlfriend event” and wanted him to come to his house nearby, Judd said.
The victim told the suspect he’d have to go there instead.
The suspect arrived at the house, punched one of the men in the face, pulled out a firearm, and said, “You’re going to regret that.” Judd said that comment was possibly referring to “the girlfriend issue.”
Shots rang out, and the suspect was fatally wounded at the scene, Judd said. It was not immediately known who shot the suspect.
A car that was originally in the driveway had busted through the fence and into a house across the street, Judd said. Inside the car was a man and woman who both had gunshot wounds to the head, Judd said. They were transported to a hospital in Osceola County and remain in critical condition.
“It’s unknown if either is going to survive these injuries,” Judd said.
A few days earlier, on Sunday, one of the friends involved in Thursday’s shooting was entertaining company when one of his friends beat him up and stole two firearms and a TV from him. It was not reported until Monday when the victim went to the hospital from the beating, Judd said.
That suspect was eventually arrested and faces several charges.
“It will take us a while to unravel this event,” he said. “We don’t know at this point if it’s a lose group of friends that happens to be in a gang and it’s a fuss over a girl. We don’t know at this point if it’s a retaliation for reporting the burglary and the theft of the firearms on Sunday. All of that is under investigation.”
Judd said there does not seem to be any evidence of danger to the community.
Watch Sheriff Grady Judd’s news conference in the video below:
Comments / 0