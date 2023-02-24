Impact Wrestling live results: Trey Miguel vs. Crazzy Steve Monster's Ball match

The Motor City Machine Guns take on Mike Bailey & Jonathan Gresham.

24 hours away from Friday's streaming special, the No Surrender go-home show has arrived for Impact Wrestling

The show is headlined by the first-ever X-Division title defense in a Monster's Ball match as champion Trey Miguel defends against Crazzy Steve.

In a non-title match, Impact Tag Team Champions Motor City Machine Guns will face Jonathan Gresham & "Speedball" Mike Bailey.

Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray will participate in a Beat The Clock Challenge where the winner will get to talk first during Friday's live Busted Open Radio segment on Friday. Dreamer will face Jason Hotch of The Good Hands while Ray's opponent is still a secret.

Ahead of their Knockouts Tag Team title match Friday, Taya Valkyrie of the Death Dollz will face Allysin Kay of The Hex.

In tag team action, Frankie Kazarian & Yuya Uemura will face Deaner & Callihan of The Design.

The BTI pre-show match will see NJPW's Kevin Knight against Jack Price.

**********

BTI:

George Iceman claimed that Rich Swann had no remorse after knocking down Josh Alexander last week. I think the shocked look on his face indicated otherwise, but we’ll go with it.

Kevin Knight defeated Jack Price

Knight showed some fire early on, but was dropped by Price after he dropkicked Knight out of midair. Price hit a full nelson slam for a 2-count. Price hit a German suplex for a 2-count. Price ate the mat face first after Knight rolled him up, but recovered quickly and kicked out of the pin attempt. Knight called for a DDT, but Price shoved him off. Knight low bridged Price and then hit a tope to the floor. Knight hit a giant springboard crossbody for a 2-count. Knight hit a dropkick after Price popped him up and then hit a leaping DDT for the win.

Main Show:

A recap of the promo leading into Monster’s Ball and they continue the old tradition of both opponents being locked in a separate room with no light, no water, and no food for some odd reason.

Impact Tag Team Champions Motor City Machine Guns defeated Mike Bailey & Jonathan Gresham in a non-title match

This match was awesome. Gresham and Bailey would make a good tag team as everything they did here looked good, but obviously this match was done to setup their match for tomorrow.

Gresham and Shelley started the match, and very quickly Gresham hit a dragon screw on Shelley and tagged out to Bailey. Bailey and Gresham showed great ability here as a team, but it did not last for long as Shelley was able to exit the ring, and Shelley made Bailey pay for the early advantage against Shelley.

Gresham turned the foot of Shelley into the hands of Sabin and then hit an enziguri on Sabin, causing him to go down while holding Shelley’s leg, twisting the knee again. Gresham hit a stalling vertical suplex on Sabin for a 2-count. Bailey hit a twisting suplex on Sabin while he had Shelley’s legs figure foured. That was awesome. Bailey hit a springboard moonsault to the floor on Sabin.

Gresham came in and did a ton of standing switches with Shelley to the delight of the fans. Gresham hit a springboard moonsault of his own onto Shelley, and then Bailey and Gresham hit stereo dives onto the floor on Sabin and Shelley. Gesham put Shelley in a figure four leglock while Bailey hit a moonsault into double knees on Sabin. Bailey did it again to Shelley and almost knocked him out, leading to a near fall.

Chris Sabin picked up Bailey and powerbombed him right into the face of Gresham. The Guns hit double superkicks on Bailey, but Sabin was dragged to the floor by Gresham. Bailey almost hit Gresham by accident, but avoided it. Gresham accidentally hit Bailey with a forearm, leaving Gresham alone with MCMG. They followed it up with hitting the dirt bomb on Gresham for the pinfall.

- Rich Swann and Impact World Champion Josh Alexander had a hype video for their match that was excellent. When Impact focuses on stuff like this, it usually ends up being awesome, and this was definitely the case here.

- Deonna Purrazzo cut a promo backstage after a highlight video on Gisele Shaw, after the unfortunate chilli incident last week. Purrazzo said that Shaw was leaving No Surrender with a broken arm. Purrazzo appears to be a babyface now, though without a turn.

- John Skylar and Jason Hotch came out and Skylar claimed that Tommy Dreamer was not going to win the beat the clock challenge tonight.

Tommy Dreamer defeated Jason Hotch in a Beat the Clock Challenge

Hotch went up top early, going for something, but Dreamer cut him off and hit a Death Valley driver for the 3-count at 1:15.

- Joe Hendry was at a meet and greet, and they showed him meeting fans.

Allysin Kay (w/ Marti Belle) defeated Taya Valkyrie (w/ Rosemary & Jessicka)

Valkyrie speared Kay early on for a two count. Valkyrie hit a hip attack in the corner, but when they came back from break, Kay was chopping Valkyrie in the corner. Kay tried to do a hip attack of her own, but Valkyrie dodged and hit another one. Kay stood right up and dropped Valkyrie with a forearm.

Valkyrie had Kay in an STF soon thereafter, reversing Kay’s momentum again. Kay hit Valkyrie with a Strong Zero for a two count. Kay responded by getting back up and going for a piledriver. Marti Belle got on the ropes to distract Valkyrie, but Rosemary took her out. Unfortunately that was enough of a distraction and Kay hit the AK-47 on Valkyrie for the win.

- Santino just finished the contract signing for Alexander and Swann, saying that he was learning new things as all title matches require a contract. Swann took offence at Alexander saying “I know you don’t have it in you” in reference to Swann accidentally superkicking him last week. Swann went off saying that he was going to bring the fight to Alexander. This was very good.

Steve Maclin entered the room and promised to beat either one of them, but Swann and Maclin started brawling, leaving Alexander looking on as they tried to get at each other.

Frankie Kazarian & Yuya Uemura defeated The Design (Deaner & Callihan)

Good tag match here, besides the gimmick death that is The Design. I think they promised him if he loss he would fail the steps. Oh well.

I have never seen a greater disparity in charisma than this version of Deaner and Uemura being in the ring at the same time. Deaner and Callihan were able to get the advantage with thumbs to the eyes of Uemura, and as soon as he hit the ropes, Deaner grabbed the hair and dragged him to the mat. Callihan isolated Uemura well, leaving openings for Deaner to stomp him in the corner.

Uemura shoved Deaner off with his legs before tagging out to Kazarian, who ran wild, hitting a springboard legdrop on Callihan. Angels distracted Kazarian, letting Callihan hit an exploder. Deaner could be heard calling the next spot, saying Kaz would flip out of the back suplex and tag out. Uemura hit a flying crossbody on Deaner, but Callihan made the save. Callihan went for the Cactus driver 97 on Uemura, but Kaz made the save with his slingshot DDT. Kazarian went for the crossface chicken wing, but Callihan managed to cut him off with a slam.

Callihan called for the Cactus driver on Kazarian, but Deaner told him to stop and tag out. Deaner then hopped off the apron and told Callihan to handle it on his own. Kazarian then put the crossface chicken wing on Callihan for the submission.

- A fantastic video package aired for Masha Slamovich & Mickie James. The captions for this thought Slamovich was speaking in English, so when she said “Hard to Kill” with a Russian accent the captions thought she said “Teeth ha ha ha to pull” which actually fits the gimmick. Aside from that, it was actually a great promo.

- The Design were backstage, and Deaner claimed that step five of the seven deadly steps was to prove loyalty no matter what the Design did to them. I wonder if they have been on my front steps in the winter as they have seven deadly steps when the ice builds up.

Bully Ray defeated Bhupinder Gujjar in a Beat The Clock challenge

Ray punched Gujjar in the face with a chain behind the refs back and pinned him immediately. Dreamer tried to motivate Gujjar, saying that he could use this loss to learn and keep fighting.

- Kevin Kelly joined to let the audience know that Kazuchika Okada vs. Shingo Takagi would be airing on NJPW on AXS next, and if you haven’t seen it, you should watch it. It’s incredible.

X-Division Champion Trey Miguel defeated Crazzy Steve in a Monster’s Ball match to retain

This was a wild match with tons of crazy spots. Not quite as bloody as one would expect, though both men were bleeding a bit by the end. That said, if you like hardcore wrestling, this is the match for you. Not my favourite style, but I can’t deny they delivered exactly what was advertised and worked a good match to satisfy the fans of it.

As Miguel entered the arena, the lights would cut out randomly with Steve’s voice laughing over it. This scared Miguel for some reason. Miguel missed a chair shot and hit the post by accident, and Steve back body dropped Miguel onto a ton of setup chairs on the floor. Steve was already bleeding.

Miguel went to hit Steve with a trash can, but Steve used a staple gun into the lower regions of Miguel. Steve then did a cannonball in the corner on Miguel with a trash can. Steve tried to hit Miguel with a fork, but Miguel fought it off and tried to stab it into the face of Steve. Miguel hit a double stomp when that failed.

Miguel put thumb tacks on the mat but ate a black hole slam from Steve, and Steve posed like Abyss would. I liked that. Steve broke the pin though, deciding to inflict more punishment with a trash can. Miguel hit a series of kicks and then stomped Steve face first into the tacks for a 2-count. Gah.

Miguel setup a table in the corner and tried to put Steve through it. Both dodged the table and hit a double clothesline causing both to crash into the tacks. Steve laughed like a maniac as he pulled tacks from his own hand. Gah yet again. Miguel pulled out a railroad spike, by the looks of it, from under the ring, and went to pull a Kishin Liger with it. Steve pulled Janice, the nail covered 2x4 that Abyss used, but he missed with it. Miguel tried to use the spike, but Steve dodged and hit a Death Valley driver through the table for a 2-count.

Steve managed to hit a Canadian destroyer off the middle ropes onto the chair and tacks. Steven then did a snow angel in the tacks. Gah the 3 rd . Steven then raked Miguel’s head across the 2x4 to bust him open. Miguel and Steve went to the apron, and Miguel hit the roll the dice off the apron through a set of barbed wire boards. Miguel dragged Steve into the ring and pinned him.

Final Thoughts:

Not a bad go home show for Impact. Several good matches were on the card, and we got a few good video packages to build for the Impact Plus special tomorrow night. If this was a teaser, No Surrender should be a great card.