Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's Relationship Timeline: From 1st Date to Their 1st Child

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's love story continues to get more and more adorable as they settle into life not only as a happily married couple but also as parents to an adorable baby boy .

After knowing each other for years, reconnecting, falling back into love and finally tying the knot, the pair's romance has been something of a winding road to lead to where they are today.

So how did their love story begin, and how has it unfolded over the course of their friendship? ET is taking a look back at Paris and Carter's romance saga with arelationship timeline.

November 2019 -- Giving Thanks

More than a year after she called off her previous engagement toChris Zylka, Paris apparently was invited to a Thanksgiving dinner by friendHalle Hammond, who happens to be Carter's sister. Paris later explained that she'd known Carter for 15 years, but then reconnected at this dinner party, and shortly after, they went on their first date.

January 2020 -- Golden Globes Get Together

Paris and Carter were first romantically linked in the press in January at the Golden Globes afterparty. Whileshe posed solo on the carpet at Warner Bros. and InStyle's event in Beverly Hills, the twowere spotted cuddling and getting cozy together inside the venue, and it made headlines. A source told ET at the time that they'd been seeing each other for a few weeks at, at the moment, were "enjoying each other’s company."

April 2020 -- Instagram Official

In celebration of their 6-month anniversary, Paris took to Instagram to share a romantic snapshot of her boyfriend sharing a kiss -- marking the first time she'd publicly confirmed their romance. Paris captioned the heartfelt post, "Happy Anniversary my love. My favorite thing to do is make memories with you. Your kisses are magical.⚡️ I love being yours and knowing you're mine."

August 2020 -- Her Savior

Paris sat down foran interview with the Sunday Times while discussing herYouTube documentary, This Is Paris .In the doc, Paris opened up about her childhood trauma at boarding school , and how itled to multiple early relationships with abusive men."I accepted it because I almost thought it was normal,"she saidin the documentary "It was like, ‘He loves me so much that he’s going this crazy’, and I just wanted love so bad that I was willing to accept being hit or yelled at or screamed at or strangled, or a lot of things."

However, her current relationship with Carter literally brought her to tears of joy during her Sunday Times interview. "I feel like my grandmother sent him to save me,” Paris said, weeping. "Ilove him so much."

September 2020 -- Big Year Ahead

Paris Hilton Talks Overcoming Childhood Trauma and Future Plans for Motherhood (Exclusive)

This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Paris spoke with ET about her documentary and also gushed over her boyfriend, showering him with effusive praise for his kindness and considerate nature. "He really is just so incredible --supportive, loyal, kind, brilliant, and I look up to him so much," she marvels."He is always giving me business advice and is so caring and romantic. We just have the best time together."

"I was never really open to a relationship because I wasn't ready to open my heart, just because of what I've been through," she adds. "I never had let anyone fully in until now, and I am just so excited for that next step and to get married and have babies and just finally be as happy as I always wished."

She also teased that there would be some big news coming in 2021, and coyly hinted that it might have to do with taking their romance to the next level.

December 2020 -- 1st Anniversary

The couple celebrated their first anniversary , and Parismarked the occasion with a sweet video recapping their relationship.The clip, set to Paris'song "Heartbeat," included snippets of her and Reum's time together over the past year -- including extravagant trips, fancy parties and lots of PDA.

"Happy 1 year Anniversary my love!😍 I love that we celebrate our love every month! I can’t believe it’s only been a year. It feels like I’ve been with you a lifetime! I have never felt so close to another person in my life. And that’s because you’re the first one who tore down the walls I built around my heart and opened up my heart in a way that I didn’t know was possible," Paris captioned the post. "I truly believe that we were custom-made for each other and meant to be. Nothing in my life has ever felt so right or so perfect! Every day I feel like I’m in a dream.🥰," she continued. "There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with."

February 2021 -- Popping the Question

Paris and Carter started the year off strong by getting engaged in February . Paris shared the news to Instagramjust after Valentine's Day and on her 40th birthday! "When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it. 💫 My love & I have been together since our first date, and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise. 🏝️ As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. 💍 I said yes, yes to forever ❤️ There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with. ✨," Parisposted to Instagram along with a video. "Here's to Love - the Forever Kind 💋"

Oct. 8 2021 -- Joint Bachelor(ette) Parties

Instagram/courtneyreum

Paris and Carter enjoyed their last days of single life in style , and ironically together. The pairjetted off to Las Vegasfor a joint bachelor and bachelorette party, and Parisdocumented the epic party on her Instagram Story, sharing photos from a party bus, poolside and inside of some of Vegas' biggest nightclubs.Their gaggle of guests, including Paris'mother Kathy , sister Nicky and Carter's brother, Courtney,were taken in a party limoto Area 15, located just off the Las Vegas Strip. Paris wore a neon-yellow dress as she posed with performers on stilts.The couple went on to enjoy all that Vegas has to offer with a poolside bash and a beautiful dinner that saw the couple both dressed in white as they celebrated their upcoming nuptials alongside their family and friends.

Oct. 17, 2021 -- Paris in Wonderland

As part of a festive Alice In Wonderland-themed bridal shower, Parisenjoyed a fun afternoon with her mom, Kathy Hilton , aunt Kyle Richards and a few familiar faces from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills , includingGarcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley and Crystal Kung Minkoff.

Nov. 11, 2021 -- Tying the Knot

Paristook to Instagram to celebrate her nuptials , and to give fans a first look at her stunning white wedding gown, and she later reflected on the event in a heartfelt Instagram post.

"Standing hand in hand at the altar, my heart skipped a beat. It was one of the most incredibly magic and loving feelings I’ve ever felt in my life. I had found my missing piece. To me, you’re more than my husband. You’re my best friend, my teacher, my lover, my confidant, and the father of our future children. I am so proud to stand beside you as your wife," she wrote. "There was a piece of me that always felt I had to go on this journey of life by myself, but now I know the stars were just aligning for us to find each other again. I’m so excited for the future we will create together."

After the lavish ceremony,the pair's weekend of wedding festivities continued on Friday night, where they had fun at a private carnival party on the Santa Monica Pier.The party featured a ton of famed carnival midway games including basketball toss booths, rides of the pier's famous Ferris wheel, and a special Paris-themed ring toss game, where guests could win pillows with Paris' face on them.

Paris spent the night hanging out with her loved ones and famous friends, including Demi Lovato, Billy Idol, Gigi Gorgeous, Lance Bass and Michael Turchin. The night also featured a surprise performance from Diplo, who got behind the turn tables at 10:30, and the guests went wild when Paris announced he'd be spinning.

The fun stretched into Saturday, with a second star-studded reception celebration that was a starkly more lavish black-tie affair.

The sizable guest list included Paris's famous family -- including sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild, mom Kathy Hilton and brother Baron Hilton -- as well as reality stars and other celebs such asKate Beckinsale, Ashley Benson, Jasmin Tookes, Sofia Richie, Jaden Smith, and Emma Roberts, among many others.

April 2022 -- Twins on the Brain

Paris sat down for an interview on The Bellas podcast in April, and explained what she and Carter were hoping for when it comes to expanding their family. "I love being married," Paris shared. "I just feel like, I finally found my perfect match and I just feel so safe. I finally have my home and I can’t wait to start a family and have kids...I just never felt like this in my life... I trust him. It’s very hard to trust people, especially in L.A., especially the guys. So, I’m happy I found a guy that’s like from a small town and so sweet and [has] really good family values."

"We've been talking about kids since the beginning,” Paris added. “Since the first couple months of dating. We would love to have twins, that would be amazing. We want like three or four...I would like a twin boy and girl, just to get both. But whatever happens, happens. I would love that or twin girls because I love girls."

November 2022 -- IVF Treatments

In their efforts to expand their family, Paris revealed that she had been undergoing IVF treatments. "IVF is always a journey for everything but we're so fortunate that we have lots of healthy embryos ready and waiting to be part of our Cutesy Crew!" Paris explained, "As everyone knows I have an extremely busy work and travel schedule but nothing gets me more excited than becoming a mom in 2023!"

Jan. 24, 2023 -- Baby Surprise!

Just a few months after their first wedding anniversary,the star took to Instagramto reveal she and her husband were now parents to a baby boy, writing, "You are already loved beyond words." Parisshared an adorable photo of her son's newborn hand wrapped around her thumb.

"Paris Hilton and Carter Reum welcomed a baby boy via surrogate," a source told ET at the time. "Paris is so incredibly happy and has always dreamed of being a mom. Her friends and family are thrilled for her and know she is going to be the best mom."

Feb. 22, 2023 -- Name Reveal

On the latestepisode of her iHeartRadio podcast, This Is Paris , the new mom shared the name of her newborn son for the first time . After first reading off a few clues, Paris told listeners that her son is named Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum. His middle name is after Paris' grandfather, hotel magnate Barron Hilton, who died in 2019 at 91.

"[My grandfather] was always my mentor and I looked up to my grandfather so much," she shares. "We were so close and I miss him every day. So I really wanted to honor him by having his name in my first son's name."

As for how she came up with Phoenix, the hotel heiress says it was important that she give her child a city name like the one she has. "I've been planning my children's names for years and years," she admits, noting that when she was a little girl, she wanted a daughter named London, but found it harder to think of a boy name.Noting that whileshe loves Vegas, Ibiza and Aspenas cities, she didn'tlove those as names for her son. Paris says she came up with Phoenix over a decade ago, explaining that"it stands for hope, rebirth and transformation."

Feb. 23, 2023 -- The Face of Phoenix

Dennis Gocer/Shutterstock

Paris shared the first images of herbaby boy's face forthe latest edition of Glamour UK -- in which the mogul is the February cover star.In the sweet pics, the world gets the first look at Phoenix's face as his mommy plants a kiss on him, while wearing matching outfits. In another image, Phoenix takes center stage as he rests his head on his mother's shoulder while he sleeps, as Reum kisses his wife on the forehead.

"I’m so obsessed with my little angel and when he looks into my eyes, I just melt," she told the publication."He’s such a good baby."

RELATED CONTENT: