Florida State
WPXI Pittsburgh

Roberto Clemente book approved for use in Florida public schools after recent removal

By WPXI.com News Staff,

6 days ago
“Roberto Clemente: Pride of the Pittsburgh Pirates” has been allowed back on bookshelves in Florida public schools after it was recently removed.

The book was removed in Duval County because of discrimination references.

Florida Gov. Ron Desantis signed laws last year that determined that a group of certified media specialists would approve which books could be used in classrooms, NBC News reports. The Clemente book was one of 1.5 million books to be removed.

The book was reviewed after it was removed from classrooms for its references to racism and discrimination. It has since been approved for use.

State standards for books used for teaching K-3 students can not teach children about gender identity and sexual orientation or critical race theory.

“The book is now available to students,” Sonya Duke-Bolden, a spokesperson with the Duval County Public Schools District told NBC News Wednesday in reference to the Clemente book.

The school district has not said whether more books were reviewed but not approved.

