Roberto Clemente book approved for use in Florida public schools after recent removal

“Roberto Clemente: Pride of the Pittsburgh Pirates” has been allowed back on bookshelves in Florida public schools after it was recently removed.

The book was removed in Duval County because of discrimination references.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Roberto Clemente book removed from public school libraries in Florida for discrimination references

Florida Gov. Ron Desantis signed laws last year that determined that a group of certified media specialists would approve which books could be used in classrooms, NBC News reports. The Clemente book was one of 1.5 million books to be removed.

The book was reviewed after it was removed from classrooms for its references to racism and discrimination. It has since been approved for use.

State standards for books used for teaching K-3 students can not teach children about gender identity and sexual orientation or critical race theory.

“The book is now available to students,” Sonya Duke-Bolden, a spokesperson with the Duval County Public Schools District told NBC News Wednesday in reference to the Clemente book.

The school district has not said whether more books were reviewed but not approved.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch WPXI NOW



