Open in App
Hemet, CA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Los Angeles Times

Shooting death of Hemet man by police leads to investigation, potential legal action

By Andrew J. Campa,

6 days ago

The wife of a man shot to death by Hemet police this week is calling the incident a “murder” and has confirmed she has retained lawyers “to ensure justice will be served.”

Hemet resident Shameka Drye, 27, has retained the services of two law firms while the Riverside County Sheriff Department’s Force Investigations Detail examines the shooting death Tuesday morning of her husband, Christian Drye, 30.

Hemet police released a report Wednesday about the event that happened a day earlier just after 10 a.m.

The report said police were investigating a recent theft when they moved into the residential area of South Harvard Street.

Police say they were searching the backyard of one house when they found an armed male in a neighboring yard.

Drye, the armed neighbor, was shot and mortally wounded by an officer. Drye was administered “lifesaving measures,” according to Hemet police, and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The officer who killed Drye was placed on administrative leave, according to the report. No officers were injured during the incident.

Hemet police did not identify Drye in the report.

Shameka Drye confirmed the death on Wednesday on her GoFundMe account , which was established to raise money for the “funeral cost and lawyer fees to ensure justice will be served.”

“Christian Drye was murdered by Hemet PD,” she said on the account’s page. “My husband worked 2 jobs to ensure his kids [were] taken care of.”

Shameka Drye referred all calls to her lawyers at Riverside-based Grech & Packer Law and at Woodland Hills-based Dale K. Galipo Law. They did not respond immediately to an email for comment.

Christian Drye’s sister, Kara Connor, also established a GoFundMe account in which she said her brother “worked tirelessly to provide for his family.”

She said he enjoyed motorcycle rides, “spending time with his [five] children [and] taking care of his mother.”

Connor provided an account of Tuesday’s shooting that differed from that given by police.

She wrote that officers had informed Christian Drye on Tuesday morning that a possible suspect may have been hiding in his backyard.

Drye then told officers that he was the owner of a legally registered firearm and would head outside to check, according to Connor.

Connor alleges that once Drye stepped out of his home into the backyard, “police officers kicked down his gate and shot him.”

Connor disputes the police’s claim that Drye was still alive, saying that the shot killed him “instantly.”

She added that Drye was shot while his wife and two kids were present.

“The thought of them having to witness this horrific event is unimaginable,” Connor wrote.

Shameka Drye provided an account of events similar to those given by Connor to the Riverside Press- Enterprise, adding that three shots were fired.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Hemet, CA newsLocal Hemet, CA
Family of 30-year-old man shot, killed by Hemet police in his backyard during ‘unrelated’ investigation speak out
Hemet, CA1 day ago
Possession of Narcotics for Sales / Weapons Manufacturing
Riverside, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man Suspected of Molesting Elsinore Girl Arrested
Lake Elsinore, CA17 hours ago
2 arrested for over $460,000 in stolen merchandise in Orange County
Anaheim, CA13 hours ago
Man charged with beating, stabbing girlfriend at Morongo Casino
Cabazon, CA17 hours ago
Man arrested after 5-day spree of theft, elder abuse
San Bernardino, CA1 day ago
18-year-old Redlands man arrested for attempted murder; 2 suspects still at large
Redlands, CA1 day ago
O.C. deputies foil attempted escape
Santa Ana, CA1 day ago
Children Abducted From Home in Riverside, Located and Reunited with their Mother
San Bernardino, CA2 days ago
Man shot to death in Montclair
Montclair, CA2 days ago
Three teens shot at Orange County apartment complex
Fullerton, CA2 days ago
Brothers convicted of murdering groom hours after crashing wedding reception in Chino
Chino, CA1 day ago
Man arrested for stabbing woman at Morongo Casino
Bellflower, CA2 days ago
Amber Alert canceled for 2 children, ages 6 and 2, allegedly abducted by father in California
Riverside, CA3 days ago
Man arrested following stabbing in Cabazon
Cabazon, CA3 days ago
Two suspects were arrested after crashing their cars into Fashion Island to steal high end handbags
Newport Beach, CA1 day ago
Heavy police activity underway in Coachella neighborhood
Coachella, CA1 day ago
Amber Alert ends for two Riverside children
Riverside, CA3 days ago
1 killed, 1 injured in fiery Fountain Valley crash
Fountain Valley, CA2 days ago
Teen walks 12 miles in honor of fallen Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy Darnell Calhoun
Lake Elsinore, CA4 days ago
Six Arrested in Riverside County Bank Fraud Ring, Also Charged with Multiple Weapons and Controlled Substance Violations
Moreno Valley, CA5 days ago
Two Yucca Valley suspects arrested, cash and drugs seized from home
Yucca Valley, CA5 days ago
Family trapped in Crestline says Airbnb hosts threatened to kick them out
Crestline, CA13 hours ago
Temecula forms law enforcement team
Temecula, CA3 days ago
Stranded California Mountain Residents 'Plead For Help' Amid Blizzard
San Bernardino, CA18 hours ago
Man arrested after robbery in La Quinta
La Quinta, CA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy