Open in App
Oklahoma City, OK
See more from this location?
Four States Home Page

Three Miami Wardogs wrestlers will be competing at the State Tournament in Oklahoma City

By Tichina Coleman,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ijEgY_0kxtl3tq00

MIAMI, Ok. — Some of the Miami Wardogs wrestling team was sent off to the state tournament by students, teachers, parents and the Wardogs band. The Wardogs have a total of three wrestlers that will be competing in the Oklahoma State Tournament in Oklahoma City on Friday.

Those wrestlers are Damiyah Smith, Jonas Neece and Dillon Blundell. For Miami, it’s been a while since they have had these many wrestlers competing in the State Tournament. The team has a lot of emotions on this moment.

Coach David Gilstrap mentioned, “This is really exciting for them they’ve put in the work all season, and it’s a long season we start October 1st and it’s a grind. They call it a grind, it is a grind and each one of these of kids have earned their spot.”

Damiyah Smith voiced, “Definitely feels like a really big honor to go to state and compete against everybody. With girls it’s every single class, every single school. It’s insane, it feels like nothing you’ve felt before. The state tournament has people crying, you see guys crying and you know it’s really just a big deal.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Oklahoma State newsLocal Oklahoma State
OU Softball: Oklahoma Pitcher Lands First Big 12 Honor
Norman, OK1 day ago
Kansas State vs. Oklahoma: How to watch, TV channel, tipoff time, game odds
Norman, OK23 hours ago
No. 16 Oklahoma women down K-State 90-86 in OT
Norman, OK10 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
College Heights defeats Pierce City to win the Class 2 District 12 Championship
Pierce City, MO4 days ago
Carl Junction wrestling team off to the state tournament in Columbia
Carl Junction, MO6 days ago
Kansas clinches Big 12 regular-season title No. 17 after TCU avenges earlier loss to Texas
Fort Worth, TX7 hours ago
Examining Texas' potential conference finish, Big 12 Tournament seed after loss to TCU
Austin, TX6 hours ago
MSSU completes comeback in a 19-14 win over rival Pitt State to win the series
Joplin, MO3 days ago
OSU Baseball: Cowboys come back to win at Missouri State, 12-10
Stillwater, OK1 day ago
Missouri Southern’s bats come alive as they tie series at 1-1 against Pitt State
Joplin, MO4 days ago
WATCH: Oklahoma HC K.J. Kindler Interview
Norman, OK2 days ago
Crowder cruises to a 10-3 win and completes the 4 game sweep over Colby
Colby, KS3 days ago
Oklahoma vs. Kansas State prediction and odds for Wednesday, March 1 (Value on total)
Norman, OK15 hours ago
Baylor Survives Poke in the Eye
Waco, TX2 days ago
No. 3 Kansas tops Texas Tech to clinch Big 12 title share
Lubbock, TX23 hours ago
NFL legend John Madden was close friends with Chiefs’ Andy Reid
Kansas City, MO4 days ago
The “Commerce Comet” retired on this day in 1969
Commerce, OK17 hours ago
Chiefs’ Chris Jones, Isiah Pacheco honored at 101 Awards
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Chiefs OC Matt Nagy gets kind words from former Chiefs coaches
Kansas City, MO3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy