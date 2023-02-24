Open in App
North Dakota State
KX News

Knowing the signs of teen dating violence

By Lauren Davis,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HamgW_0kxtkhg400

( KXNET ) — February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. However, puppy love isn’t always sweet and innocent.

According to the CDC, teen dating violence affects one out of 12 teenagers every year, including teens in our state.

The North Dakota Council on Abused Women’s Services is a group here that helps teens get out of abusive relationships and heal from the aftermath.

A typical North Dakota teen, according to the organization, will tell a close friend about dating violence rather than a family member or a teacher.

Teen dating violence can take place in person, online, or through technology.

“There are still so many young people, who experience physical and emotional abuse, sexual violence, stalking at the hands of an intimate partner. And we have so much work to do,” said Allison Randall, the acting director for the Office on Violence Against Women.

Psychologists say that most teen dating violence actually starts with verbal behavior, like teasing and name-calling, even if it’s meant as a joke at first.

However, these behaviors have been seen in patterns of abuse and can lead to serious forms of violence.

